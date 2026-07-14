Felice’s newest New York restaurant opens at one of Flatiron’s most privileged corners, where Fifth Avenue meets 26th Street beside Madison Square Park. Set inside a 21-storey neo-Gothic building completed in 1912, the site gives the family-run Italian brand a dining room with unusual scale, daylight from three sides and a strong connection to the street.

Wallpaper* dines at Felice Flaitron, New York

The mood: go big and come home

(Image credit: Photography: Thomas Loof. Art direction: Michael Reynolds)

Since opening on Manhattan’s Upper East Side in 2007, Felice has grown to fourteen locations across New York, Connecticut and Florida. Designed by local studio Bonetti/Kozerski Architecture, Felice Flatiron is arguably the brand’s most architecturally ambitious opening to date. The room boasts 18ft ceilings, windows on three sides and a Fifth Avenue presence that changes with the light. Afternoon sun cuts across amber banquettes, pale tablecloths and warm timber.

(Image credit: Photography: Thomas Loof. Art direction: Michael Reynolds)

(Image credit: Photography: Thomas Loof. Art direction: Michael Reynolds)

‘We wanted the space to feel instantly familiar but elevated in every detail, Tuscany in its materials, New York in its energy,’ says Enrico Bonetti, co-founder of Bonetti/Kozerski Architecture.

(Image credit: Photography: Thomas Loof. Art direction: Michael Reynolds)

(Image credit: Photography: Thomas Loof. Art direction: Michael Reynolds)

The design works through proportion, material and cathedral-like drama: custom Italian oak millwork crafted in Florence, Chianti terracotta sourced from Tuscany, deep red blinds, leather seating, soft pendant lamps and a 30ft illuminated wine wall. At the centre is Felice’s largest bar to date, wrapped in Grigio Versilia marble and engineered to be the restaurant’s social anchor.

(Image credit: Photography: Thomas Loof. Art direction: Michael Reynolds)

The food: all-day entertainment

(Image credit: Photography: Thomas Loof. Art direction: Michael Reynolds)

The menu stays close to Felice’s Tuscan roots: seasonal ingredients, regional recipes, signature pastas and dishes made for sharing. New to Flatiron is the Il Toscano Plate, with rotating salumi, pecorino, olives and crostini, alongside a tableside tiramisu cart and an interactive amaro station.

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(Image credit: Photography: Thomas Loof. Art direction: Michael Reynolds)

Wine remains central. The by-the-glass list champions small producers, with Italian bottles joined by selections from Spain, California and elsewhere. A ‘Back to Natural’ section brings in low-intervention wines, while the cocktail programme leans full dolce vita: Dirty Martini Spritz, aperitivo drinks, and a nightcap menu running from Amaro Shakerato to Affogato Martini.

(Image credit: Photography: Thomas Loof. Art direction: Michael Reynolds)

Felice Flatiron is located at 220 5th Ave, New York, NY 10001, United States