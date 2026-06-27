London’s Spanish restaurant scene has never been more varied or more vital. The city’s love affair with Iberian food stretches back decades – from the early champions who first put Manchego cheese on the map, to the tapas bars of the Noughties that made small-plate dining a way of life – but what is happening now goes well beyond chorizo and calamares.

Today’s Spanish London spans Basque grills, no-bookings tapas counters and neighbourhood gems devoted to regional cuisines, all underpinned by a shared reverence for quality ingredients and the pleasure of eating well without spending a fortune. That, at least, is the idea, although the final size of the bill is likely to depend on the amount of Spanish wine consumed. Here are the eight best places in London to sort your jámon from your jerez.

The best Spanish restaurants in London

Alta

Alta (Image credit: Photo by Camille Kenny Ryder)

This elemental-looking two-floor restaurant (a sibling to Japanese Moi on the other side of Soho) brings the live-fire cooking traditions of northern Spain’s Navarre region to Carnaby Street. Upstairs, beautifully presented plates of artfully sauced dishes excel with vegetarian options – try the oyster mushroom with shiitake and pine nuts – though there’s also 35-day aged sirloin to share. From mid-June, downstairs has become the more informal Bar Alta for pinxtos and vermouth.

Alta is located at 9 Kingly Court, Carnaby Street, London W1B 5PW, United Kingdom

Arros QD

Arros QD (Image credit: Courtesy of Arros QD)

Quique Dacosta holds three Michelin stars for his eponymous restaurant down the coast from Valencia and the chef brings the same serious approach to bear on Spanish rice cookery at this Fitzrovia dining room. The paella valenciana – chicken, rabbit, garrofón beans, artichokes, veal and herb stock – is a revelation for anyone who think paella is just prawns, and if the 10 other rice dishes don’t appeal, there’s Atlantic octopus cooked on the six-metre wood-fired stove.

Arros QD is located at 64 Eastcastle Street, London W1W 8NQ, United Kingdom

Barrafina Dean Street

Barrafina Dean Street (Image credit: Photo by Sam Harris)

Cal Pep in Barcelona inspired this now five-strong group of tapas bars, but the no-reservations Soho branch is the most fun and closest to the spirit of Spain. Arrive before 6pm to avoid a long wait, but even if you do have to queue, there are few more pleasant ways to stand in line that with a glass of rosé cava in one hand and a plate of ham croquetas in the other. The straightforward cooking is based on quality ingredients: crinkly pimientos de Padrón, runny-yolked chorizo tortillas, or a fleshy-pink plate of gambas rojas.

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Barrafina Dean Street is located at 26-27 Dean Street, London W1D 3LL, United Kingdom

Ibai

(Image credit: Steven Joyce)

A Basque-accented steakhouse near Smithfield Market, Ibai specialises in Galician Blond beef from cows raised on grass pastures until the ripe old age of 16, by which point the meat has developed a rich pungency. Grilled over charcoal, it is the beefiest beef imaginable. Elsewhere are Cantabrian anchovies with arbequina olive oil and pâté Basque with truffle honey and grilled bread. The meat-importer owner’s smaller tapas bar Donostia and charcoal grill Lurra occupy opposite sides of Seymour Place in Marylebone.

Ibai is located at 90 Bartholomew Close, London EC1A 7BN, United Kingdom

Morito

Morito (Image credit: Courtesy of Morito)

This tiny offshoot of Sam and Sam Clark’s Moro grafts that restaurant’s North African sensibilities onto Spanish small plates. A handful of tables line the corridor-like space, but the counter is the place to sit – or at an outside table on vibey Exmouth Market when the sun is shining. Order the crispy chickpeas with chopped salad and tahini yoghurt.

Morito is located at 32 Exmouth Market, London EC1R 4QE, United Kingdom

Pizarro

Pizarro (Image credit: Courtesy of Pizarro)

Extremadura native José Pizarro has established himself as Spain’s unofficial food ambassador to Britain and Bermondsey Street is his embassy. For breakfast there’s his all-day dining spot Lolo’s and tapas at his no-bookings José; Pizarro is the chef’s full-scale restaurant that moves from small plates to more substantial main courses including a signature presa Ibérica of acorn-fed pork shoulder. The room, with its L-shaped marble counter, open kitchen and Spanish tiling, manages to feel both neighbourhood and destination.

Pizarro is located at 194 Bermondsey Street, London SE1 3TQ, United Kingdom

Sabor

Sabor (Image credit: Courtesy of Sabor)

At Sabor, Bilbao-born chef Nieves Barragán Mohacho distils her years of London experience into something more expansive than the standard tapas formula: a ground-floor counter where the classics are executed with contemporary flair, and a first-floor ‘asador’ devoted to regional cooking such as the showstopping Segovian suckling pig. The chef’s follow-up restaurant, Legado in Shoreditch, was awarded a Michelin star six months after opening in August 2025.

Sabor is located at 35-37 Heddon Street, London W1B 4BR, United Kingdom

Tranga

Tranga (Image credit: Courtesy of Tranga)

This long-running neighbourhood gem serves a daily-changing menu in which quality produce is given elegant treatment. Expect piquillo peppers stuffed with prawn bechamel and shellfish fumet, or a paella of Ibérico pork tenderloin, alongside a carefully chosen list of sherries and Catalan natural wines. The candle- and chandelier-lit interiors, strewn with vintage finds, are as attractive as the cooking.

Tranga is located at 61 Newington Green, London N16 9PX, United Kingdom