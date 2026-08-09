This Paros house is a Greek summer daydream

A dreamy Paros house sits nestled in the picturesque fisherman’s village of Naousa, the Greek island settlement equipped with small boutiques and quaint cobbled paths. Welcome to Villa Sol Mare, a restored Cycladic house that preserves its original architectural language while welcoming comforting contemporary touches.

(Image credit: Alessandro Kikinas)

Inside Paros house Villa Sol Mare, a Greek island dream

The project was spearheaded by Isola Studio. Founded in 2021 by Chaido Kaproulia and Eva Lavranou, the Athens- and Corfu-based architecture and design studio restructured the original 90 square metre space to fit three bedrooms and bathrooms.

(Image credit: Alessandro Kikinas)

(Image credit: Alessandro Kikinas)

Cycladic architecture dates back to the early Bronze age, and was crafted by islanders to withstand harsh coastal weather, with white surfaces reflecting the beaming sun to keep the interiors cool. Although practical in nature, its distinct minimalistic style is now iconic, complimenting Aegean waters.

(Image credit: Alessandro Kikinas)

The Paros house's exterior looks like a postcard from busier sister islands like Mykonos and Santorini, with its hand-applied textured plaster, timber windows and Aegean blue shutters. Inside, local craftsmanship prevails. Terracotta flooring and timber joinery complement the white-washed plaster. The house feels fluid, almost ocean-like, each room rhythmically cascading into the next as harsh angles are softened by the use of smooth plastering.

(Image credit: Alessandro Kikinas)

(Image credit: Alessandro Kikinas)

The kitchen is set beneath a barrel-vaulted arch, where custom walnut cabinetry is integrated within plaster-sculpted surfaces. The bathroom offers a different material palette. Vanities are made from red travertine, and marble from the nearby islands of Tinos and Naxos.

(Image credit: Alessandro Kikinas)

The roof of the home is a tranquil oasis. The architects reinforced its structure to support a pool, which can be accessed via an unfolding sequence of terraces, garnished with native planting. Built-in seating and dining areas act like a series of courtyards. Here, visitors can enjoy the house’s connection to the island’s landscape.

(Image credit: Alessandro Kikinas)

(Image credit: Alessandro Kikinas)

The bespoke furniture and joinery spotlight the local craftsmanship (the island is known for its stonemasonry, marble and ceramics), while the house as a whole showcases Paros’ calming architectural nature. Ultimately, Villa Sol Mare is a place to gaze across the horizon and drift away to the chirping sounds of crickets, basking in the summertime heat.

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(Image credit: Alessandro Kikinas)

isola-studio.com