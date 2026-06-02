According to myth, Poseidon struck the Aegean with his trident, splitting a piece of land into three. The largest part, Naxos, he gave to his wife, Amphitrite; Paros, he shaped with a more dramatic coastline; Antiparos, he filled with verdant fields. The last, once known as Oliaros – ‘wooded mountain’ – is a tiny island sitting just across a narrow channel from Paros, rewarding those who make the short crossing.

A small ferry shuttles back and forth throughout the day, carrying a mix that has long defined Antiparos: campers and late-night regulars of La Luna’s open-air dancefloor, alongside architects, collectors and returning summer residents seeking something less performative than neighbouring islands. Here, layers of antiquity, rural Greece, 1970s bohemia and contemporary design coexist with ease.

What to see and do in Antiparos, Greece

For Athanasia Comninos, founder of The Rooster above Livadia beach and owner of The Beach House on Apantima, that balance was the initial draw. She first arrived 15 years ago, looking to escape what she describes as ‘the same and the same in Mykonos’. What she found instead was ‘no overtrying, no see and be seen – just effortless and fun’. Antiparos, she says, feels both ‘cosy’ and ‘safe’, defined by a strong sense of community and an ability to hold multiple rhythms at once: family holidays, long lunches, skinny-dipping, late nights.

Athanasia Comninos (Image credit: Photo by Marco Argüello)

The Rooster on Antiparos features 16 low-slung Cycladic guesthouses made from wood and stone (Image credit: Photo by Marco Argüello)

That looseness extends to how the island has been built. Antiparos has evolved through private houses and low-density development rather than large-scale hotel urbanism. Iasson Tsakonas, founder of Oliaros, arrived in 2001 in search of land for a family home and quickly recognised a broader pattern: people were coming for the same reasons – privacy, a central Cycladic location, and architecture that sits lightly within the landscape.

The Rooster has a sandy path that takes you down to the remote Livadia Beach (Image credit: Photo by Marco Argüello)

Planning regulations reinforce this. More than half the island is forest-protected, while large minimum plot sizes keep development deliberately sparse. As Tsakonas puts it, Antiparos retains ‘the intimacy of a small village island’ while steadily emerging as one of Greece’s more compelling architectural destinations. Over the past two decades, he has developed more than 55 houses, collaborating with Greek and international architects, including Nicos Valsamakis, Sou Fujimoto and Bjarke Ingels Group, each responding to the island’s restrained language with their own interpretation.

(Image credit: Photo by Marco Argüello)

Atelier Bow-Wow’s holiday house for Greek property developer Iasson Tsakonas on Antiparos (Image credit: Photo by Marco Argüello)

Tsakonas, also co-founder of the Cyclades Preservation Fund within the Preservation Fund Network, founded by Ben Goldsmith, sees the island at a pivotal moment. ‘Tourism often delivers what people expect, rather than what a place truly is,’ he says. ‘The responsibility is to present Antiparos honestly – to reflect what it stands for, and to continue offering that experience as a generational shift takes place.’

Eva Papadak, founder of 10AM Apotheke, describes Antiparos as ‘one of the most aesthetically refined hospitality scenes in the Cyclades today’. What stands out, though, is how close many of its most considered spaces remain to domestic life. Her own pop-up took over a 1970s house on the main street of Antiparos village last summer, operating not as a conventional café or concept store but, in her words, as ‘a house’.

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10AM Apotheke (Image credit: Photo by Hana Jelovcan)

Elsewhere, newer projects take a similar line. Bardot, set within the former home of a local shipbuilding family, is a restored bar and restaurant. Architects Andreas Kostopoulos and James McNally of Manhattan Projects worked with restaurateurs Thanasis Panourgias and Harry Spyrou to shape a breezy interplay of old charm and contemporary energy, expressed through cocktails, small plates and atmosphere.

Maison Bardot (Image credit: Yorgos Kaplanidis)

Maison Bardot (Image credit: Yorgos Kaplanidis)

In 2024, the same team expanded across the street, transforming a 1990s building into an interdisciplinary exhibition space hosting rotating gallery projects. Spyrou describes Antiparos as a place where ‘things don’t follow a program, they simply unfold’. Panourgias echoes the sentiment: ‘Nothing feels forced or overdesigned. There’s calmness, discretion. You don’t come here to show off – you come here to disappear a little.’

That may be why Antiparos still feels so distinct. It is internationally desirable, certainly, but not by giving itself over to visibility. Its luxury is subtler than that. The attraction lies in what the island withholds: its smallness, its informality, the sense that you adjust to its rhythm. In a region where so many destinations have learned to over-explain themselves, Antiparos is refreshingly its own.

(Image credit: Photo by Marco Argüello)

A version of this article appears in the June 2026 Travel Issue of Wallpaper* , available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today .