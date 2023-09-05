Bardot is a Greek culinary gem on the tiny island of Antiparos

Bardot in Antiparos, a new restaurant by Manhattan Projects (MPNYC), blends traditional cooking and Greek island atmosphere

Bardot in Antiparos
(Image credit: Yiorgos Kaplanidis)
By Ellie Stathaki
published

Greece's Antiparos is an island that guarantees seclusion and recharge for those who seek it (it's famously only accessed by industrial boat via the neighbouring larger island of Paros). Within it, the new bar and restaurant Bardot, is the perfect spot to enjoy a relaxed meal that brings together sumptuous local cuisine, modern style, and a subtle, design-led approach, courtesy of young architecture studio Manhattan Projects (MPNYC). 

overview of terrace at Bardot in Antiparos

(Image credit: Yiorgos Kaplanidis)

Bardot: an Antiparos culinary secret 

The restaurant was the brainchild of restaurateurs Thanasis Panourgias and Harry Spyrou, who joined forces with LA- and London-based hotelier Leon Economidi, wanting 'to bring something new to the island, escaping the classic Cycladic clichés and erasing boundaries'. Their combined international pedigree, working in Athens, Mykonos and New York, led them to collaborate with an architecture practice of similar global experience – the newly established MPNYC, founded by Andreas Kostopoulos and James McNally. 

close up of wooden chairs and tables at Bardot in Antiparos

(Image credit: Yiorgos Kaplanidis)

The team energetically composed every little detail in Bardot – from its overall spatial experience, to its bespoke details, antique furnishings, tablescape, art direction, as well as Bardot’s overall brand identity. The aesthetics mix nostalgia with contemporary elegance, from 21st-century minimalist architecture to traditional Greek crafts. 

table and chairs against white wall at Bardot in Antiparos

(Image credit: Yiorgos Kaplanidis)

The bar and restaurant is located within the former home of a local shipbuilding family, and MPNYC transformed the domestic space into a cosy, warm and immaculately balanced hospitality space. 

bar at Bardot in Antiparos

(Image credit: Yiorgos Kaplanidis)

The flavours served within include familiar cocktails with a Greek island twist – for example, peach negronis and black salt margaritas. The food on offer is tapas designed to provide light but delicious sustenance, perfectly accompanying the drinks with 'yiayia's cooking' – the typical Greek grandmother’s masterful food.

Bardot in Antiparos chairs with white background

(Image credit: Yiorgos Kaplanidis)

Bardot.Antiparos 

Topics
Greece
Ellie Stathaki

Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸