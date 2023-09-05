Bardot is a Greek culinary gem on the tiny island of Antiparos

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Greece's Antiparos is an island that guarantees seclusion and recharge for those who seek it (it's famously only accessed by industrial boat via the neighbouring larger island of Paros). Within it, the new bar and restaurant Bardot, is the perfect spot to enjoy a relaxed meal that brings together sumptuous local cuisine, modern style, and a subtle, design-led approach, courtesy of young architecture studio Manhattan Projects (MPNYC).

(Image credit: Yiorgos Kaplanidis)

Bardot: an Antiparos culinary secret

The restaurant was the brainchild of restaurateurs Thanasis Panourgias and Harry Spyrou, who joined forces with LA- and London-based hotelier Leon Economidi, wanting 'to bring something new to the island, escaping the classic Cycladic clichés and erasing boundaries'. Their combined international pedigree, working in Athens, Mykonos and New York, led them to collaborate with an architecture practice of similar global experience – the newly established MPNYC, founded by Andreas Kostopoulos and James McNally.

(Image credit: Yiorgos Kaplanidis)

The team energetically composed every little detail in Bardot – from its overall spatial experience, to its bespoke details, antique furnishings, tablescape, art direction, as well as Bardot’s overall brand identity. The aesthetics mix nostalgia with contemporary elegance, from 21st-century minimalist architecture to traditional Greek crafts.

(Image credit: Yiorgos Kaplanidis)

The bar and restaurant is located within the former home of a local shipbuilding family, and MPNYC transformed the domestic space into a cosy, warm and immaculately balanced hospitality space.

(Image credit: Yiorgos Kaplanidis)

The flavours served within include familiar cocktails with a Greek island twist – for example, peach negronis and black salt margaritas. The food on offer is tapas designed to provide light but delicious sustenance, perfectly accompanying the drinks with 'yiayia's cooking' – the typical Greek grandmother’s masterful food.

(Image credit: Yiorgos Kaplanidis)

Bardot.Antiparos