Tour an Athens hotel that doubles up as a retro swim club
Ace Hotel & Swim Club Athens is a glamorous urban oasis for overnight stays or just a day
For decades, Glyfada on the Athens Riviera has been synonymous with the glamour of its 1960s golden age, when glitterati from Brigitte Bardot to Jackie Onassis lounged in exclusive hideaways on sandy beaches. Now, the profile of the scenic coastal neighbourhood – just a short drive from the city centre and still popular among Athenians for its luxury resorts – is being sharpened further with the arrival of Ace Hotel & Swim Club Athens.
Ace Hotel & Swim Club Athens
The hip New York hotel brand’s newest location spans an iconic 1970s hotel structure, renovated by French architectural and design studio Ciguë, with the area’s famed resort heritage still echoed in its brutalist façade of geometric white cube balconies. The hotel – home to Ace’s second Swim Club after Ace Palm Springs – aims to attract fresh creative crowds to Glyfada, with its 120 guest rooms, a layered lobby, a coffee counter and gallery, a restaurant and a pool.
A bold atmosphere is set immediately upon arrival, reflected in the four-storey property’s rhythmic white façade, with cantilevered balconies sitting alongside a large David Hockney-inspired mural in shades of blue by Claire Manent, an Athens-based artist from France. ‘The exterior is designed to stand as a landmark that bridges the past and the future,’ explains Alphonse Sarthout, co-founder of Ciguë. ‘The building was stripped down to its concrete skeleton to reinforce it without destroying it and to enhance its geometric purity.’
Inside, touches of Greek midcentury modernism are expressed through clean interior lines and curves, a curation of vintage furniture and the warm textures of a local material palette (sun-reflecting whites, stones, marbles and terrazzos). The raw energy of Greece’s rising contemporary creative scene is another key ingredient, with a variety of artworks, from bed textiles to paintings, by more than a dozen artists and artisans from across the country – a reflection of Athens’ ongoing cultural renaissance post-economic crisis.
Ace’s idea of creating community is a defining quality in all its hotels – and Athens is no exception. An atmosphere of relaxed modernism flows through two connected communal spaces, where bespoke furniture and vintage gems sourced by Athens’ Back to the Future sit alongside a 5m communal table with curated chairs (from Carlo Scarpa for Cassina to Sedie) and a rare pair of Harvey Guzzini table lamps. Threaded throughout is a showcase of contemporary Greek art: dynamic paintings by Eleni Psyllaki, sculptural objects by Despina Charitonidi and paper collages by Theo Michael (among 18 local artists in the hotel’s art programme).
The art of coffee, always taken seriously at Ace hotels, comes to life at Good Chemistry, a coffee shop with a sage green and black tiled counter, overlooking a small gallery space, which leads into Sebastian, a ground-floor restaurant. Here, sunlight filters through rotating wood panelling onto blue tiles, vintage Vaarni 1003 Hans Pendant lamps and curved banquettes, where guests are served bistro-style cuisine and natural wines, curated by Wine is Fine in Athens (a second restaurant will open on the rooftop in March 2025).
Playful modern dishes inspired by French and US cuisine are expressed through local Greek and Mediterranean ingredients – with creations ranging from Green Goddess Caesar salad and Sardines Kalonis on toast to chargrilled lamb burger and local market fish, served with wild green fricassee and chervil with drizzles of lemon and olive oil.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Signage – bold black font on raw-edged travertine by Athens’ studio Ogust – guides guests to their rooms, whose numbers are woven into traditional Greek linen textiles. A compact homage to contemporary Greek creativity, rooms have bright abstract bed covers by Greek-Egyptian Salma Barakat, green marble vanities, wall sconces in the form of half-bird half-women ‘harpies’ by Panos Profitis and framed works by a medley of artists (from Alekos Fassianos to Aristeidis Lappas) – plus, the Ace touch, turntables with vinyl collections curated by cultural archivists Greek Visions. ‘We wanted the guest rooms to reflect this idea of an urban hideaway,’ says Surthout.
The heartbeat of the hotel is the Swim Club. Blue waters are theatrically fringed with tiered wooden platforms, playful yellow-striped sun umbrellas, Eero Aarnio’s Rattan Mushrooms and a time-weathered Greek amphora. Here, Ace’s playfulness is reflected in the DJ sessions, pool bar and another mural overlooking the entire scene, by artist Profitis, capturing purple seabirds. Surthout explains: ‘The pool area is like an open-air theatre, surrounded by the balconies and the platforms to enjoy afternoon sunlight in custom sun loungers, draped in shades of pale olive green and graphic stripes, echoing the 1960s and 70s poolside mood pictured in Slim Aarons’ photos.’
Ace Hotel & Swim Club Athens is located at Artemisiou 1, Glifada 166 75, Greece, acehotel.com
Danielle Demetriou is a British writer and editor who moved from London to Japan in 2007. She writes about design, architecture and culture (for newspapers, magazines and books) and lives in an old machiya townhouse in Kyoto.
Instagram - @danielleinjapan
-
Old school gamers can now revisit Nintendo’s classic era, courtesy of the new Analogue3D
Analogue’s new Analogue3D console is a faithful update of the original N64, with 4K upscaling and pixel perfect emulation
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
BMW’s limited-edition Skytop roadster draws on the past. Could it also predict the future?
Just 50 examples of the BMW Skytop are being built, and they’ve all been spoken for. We examine whether this classically styled machine is a harbinger of aesthetic change
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Populus by Studio Gang, the ‘first carbon positive hotel in the US’ takes root in Denver
Populus by Studio Gang opens in Denver, offering a hotel with a distinctive, organic façade and strong sustainability credentials
By Siska Lyssens Published
-
One&Only’s portfolio of ultra-luxury escapes reaches out to new horizons
From the Maldives to Mexico, One&Only’s resorts and private homes around the world offer exceptional stays in idyllic locations, soon to include a first USA property, designed by Olson Kundig
By Simon Mills Published
-
New luxury getaways to add to your Greek island-hopping itinerary
Whether heading to the beloved destinations of Mykonos and Santorini or venturing to lesser-known treasures like Syros and Rhodes, here's our pick of new Greek island getaways
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Tour Odera, the first luxury hotel to open on the Greek island of Tinos
Courtesy of Studio Bonarchi, Odera is a thoughtfully designed haven embracing the Aegean Sea
By Mary Lussiana Published
-
Surrender to these six swim-perfect outdoor hotel pools
Discover the best outdoor hotel pools, from Amankila’s aquatic triptych by Ed Tuttle to Nicolas Party’s swimmable artwork at Le Sirenuse
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Anandes Hotel in Mykonos is a love letter to the island’s allure
Anandes is a luxury boutique hotel designed by Studio Bonarchi, right in the heart of the Cycladic town
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Tour Gundari, the unspoilt retreat to know, on breathtaking Greek island Folegandros
Gundari, set high on rugged cliffs overlooking the Aegean Sea, boasts Cycladic-style suites and villas designed by Athens studio Block722
By Emma Love Published
-
This Kea island resort offers seclusion and sea views, just a short journey from Athens
The new One&Only Kea Island is an all-villa resort that delivers uninterrupted Aegean luxury in Greece’s Cyclades archipelago
By Imogen Green Published
-
Discover Grace Hotel Auberge's infinity suites in Santorini and their blue-and-white allure
Grace Hotel Auberge, Santorini is a Greek island gem lapping up its mesmerising ocean vistas from its coastal cliffside plot; and its new infinity suites form the perfect setting to do so
By Ellie Stathaki Published