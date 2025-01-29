Glamping on the Greek riviera: an alternative resort rooted in luxury

91 Athens Riviera, The Resort, cabanas seen across water
(Image credit: 91 Athens Riviera)
Glamping might not immediately conjure up images of Greek holidays; yet 91 Athens Riviera offers just that, bringing together contemporary luxury and design ambition with a well-connected setting and the year-round warm, Athenian sun. Located within an idyllic waterfront setting and unfolding as a family of low structures set within a richly planted estate, this is an entirely fresh offering when it comes to the Greek capital's hospitality scene.

91 Athens Riviera, The Resort, family cabana with plunge pool

(Image credit: 91 Athens Riviera)

Checking into 91 Athens Riviera

The boutique resort, a member of the portfolio of Greek hospitality group Domes, comprises a mere 28 cabanas of varying sizes (for couples and families), arranged around a garden planted with native Mediterranean species and a mesmerising reflective pool. Each has its own plunge pool and outdoor deck, surrounded by foliage which provides seclusion and privacy.

91 Athens Riviera, The Resort, family cabana with plunge pool

(Image credit: 91 Athens Riviera)

Inside, the relatively compact interior feels expansive through its large openings, outdoor space, smart design and rich amenity provision - residents will feel well looked after, thanks also to the responsive and attentive staff. Meanwhile, the tent structure's lightweight nature instantly transports you away from the Athens bustle - even if the resort is a short ride away from the capital's centre, including the Acropolis and its myriad attractions.

91 Athens Riviera, The Resort, the interior of restaurant barbarossa

(Image credit: 91 Athens Riviera)

Three communal structures in the same tensile material host the main reception lobby, a shop and a bookable meeting room. Gym facilities, a tennis court, and an outdoor swimming pool ensure residents can stay active, should they wish to; while the nearby Soma Spa helps with winding down through a selection of holistic treatments in a separate, dedicated building.

91 Athens Riviera, The Resort, the interior of restaurant barbarossa

(Image credit: 91 Athens Riviera)

On the beach end of the property, an outdoor lounge and bar with deck chairs and an organic, curved swimming pool complement the seaside offering in this section of the serene Voula beach. Some 130 sunbeds dot the private stretch of sand.

91 Athens Riviera, The Resort, the spa areas

(Image credit: 91 Athens Riviera)

The famed restaurant Barbarossa, a long-term staple of Paros Island's culinary scene, brings a taste of the Aegean to this corner of Athens. A combination of Chef Dimitris Nikolis' fine dining menu and cocktails makes for the perfect foodie escape - open to both the resort residents and guests. Seafood is exquisite, and the deserts bring an interactive touch to the experience (try the Island Tree's sculptural mix of yoghurt, white chocolate, and sour cherry).

91 Athens Riviera, The Resort, the spa areas

(Image credit: 91 Athens Riviera)

With the Athens hospitality scene booming and more design destinations opening in the Greek capital than ever before, 91 Athens Riviera is certainly a unique offering - and one worth the visit.

91 Athens Riviera, The Resort, beach and deck chairs

(Image credit: 91 Athens Riviera)

91athensriviera.gr

