Glamping on the Greek riviera: an alternative resort rooted in luxury
We check in at the 91 Athens Riviera; an alternative seaside glamping resort in the Greek capital that is all about relaxed luxury
Glamping might not immediately conjure up images of Greek holidays; yet 91 Athens Riviera offers just that, bringing together contemporary luxury and design ambition with a well-connected setting and the year-round warm, Athenian sun. Located within an idyllic waterfront setting and unfolding as a family of low structures set within a richly planted estate, this is an entirely fresh offering when it comes to the Greek capital's hospitality scene.
Checking into 91 Athens Riviera
The boutique resort, a member of the portfolio of Greek hospitality group Domes, comprises a mere 28 cabanas of varying sizes (for couples and families), arranged around a garden planted with native Mediterranean species and a mesmerising reflective pool. Each has its own plunge pool and outdoor deck, surrounded by foliage which provides seclusion and privacy.
Inside, the relatively compact interior feels expansive through its large openings, outdoor space, smart design and rich amenity provision - residents will feel well looked after, thanks also to the responsive and attentive staff. Meanwhile, the tent structure's lightweight nature instantly transports you away from the Athens bustle - even if the resort is a short ride away from the capital's centre, including the Acropolis and its myriad attractions.
Three communal structures in the same tensile material host the main reception lobby, a shop and a bookable meeting room. Gym facilities, a tennis court, and an outdoor swimming pool ensure residents can stay active, should they wish to; while the nearby Soma Spa helps with winding down through a selection of holistic treatments in a separate, dedicated building.
On the beach end of the property, an outdoor lounge and bar with deck chairs and an organic, curved swimming pool complement the seaside offering in this section of the serene Voula beach. Some 130 sunbeds dot the private stretch of sand.
The famed restaurant Barbarossa, a long-term staple of Paros Island's culinary scene, brings a taste of the Aegean to this corner of Athens. A combination of Chef Dimitris Nikolis' fine dining menu and cocktails makes for the perfect foodie escape - open to both the resort residents and guests. Seafood is exquisite, and the deserts bring an interactive touch to the experience (try the Island Tree's sculptural mix of yoghurt, white chocolate, and sour cherry).
With the Athens hospitality scene booming and more design destinations opening in the Greek capital than ever before, 91 Athens Riviera is certainly a unique offering - and one worth the visit.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
-
Inspired by Robert Mapplethorpe, Saint Laurent’s surprise menswear show captured ‘a menacing, seductive elegance’
Staged at Paris’ Bourse de Commerce – Pinault Collection, Anthony Vaccarello mashed up Rive Gauche elegance with Robert Mapplethorpe-inspired kink for his A/W 2025 Saint Laurent menswear collection
By Jack Moss Published
-
Armani Privé celebrates 20 years with a glittering show staged at the house’s opulent new Paris palazzo
‘Creating is my reason for existing,’ says the 90-year-old Giorgio Armani, whose Armani Privé show in Paris last night (27 January 2025) was a shimmering ode to the art of haute couture
By Jack Moss Published
-
‘You have to face death to feel alive’: Dark fairytales come to life in London exhibition
Daniel Malarkey, the curator of ‘Last Night I Dreamt of Manderley’ at London’s Alison Jacques gallery, celebrates the fantastical
By Phin Jennings Published
-
Step inside Koumkan, Athens’ new bar of moody glamour and whimsy
Designed by Manhattan Projects, Koumkan’s interiors blend austere yet glamorous flair, evoking the mood of an inter-war bar
By Daven Wu Published
-
2025 getaways: where Wallpaper* editors will be travelling to this year
From the Japanese art islands of Naoshima and Teshima to the Malaysian tropical paradise of Langkawi, here’s where Wallpaper* editors plan to travel to in 2025
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Tour an Athens hotel that doubles up as a retro swim club
Ace Hotel & Swim Club Athens is a glamorous urban oasis for overnight stays or just a day
By Danielle Demetriou Published
-
One&Only’s portfolio of ultra-luxury escapes reaches out to new horizons
From the Maldives to Mexico, One&Only’s resorts and private homes around the world offer exceptional stays in idyllic locations, soon to include a first USA property, designed by Olson Kundig
By Simon Mills Published
-
New luxury getaways to add to your Greek island-hopping itinerary
Whether heading to the beloved destinations of Mykonos and Santorini or venturing to lesser-known treasures like Syros and Rhodes, here's our pick of new Greek island getaways
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Tour Odera, the first luxury hotel to open on the Greek island of Tinos
Courtesy of Studio Bonarchi, Odera is a thoughtfully designed haven embracing the Aegean Sea
By Mary Lussiana Published
-
Surrender to these six swim-perfect outdoor hotel pools
Discover the best outdoor hotel pools, from Amankila’s aquatic triptych by Ed Tuttle to Nicolas Party’s swimmable artwork at Le Sirenuse
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Anandes Hotel in Mykonos is a love letter to the island’s allure
Anandes is a luxury boutique hotel designed by Studio Bonarchi, right in the heart of the Cycladic town
By Tianna Williams Published