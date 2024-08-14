New luxury getaways to add to your Greek island-hopping itinerary

Each summer, a plethora of new Greek island getaways emerge, making it challenging to discern which ones are truly worth a visit. Whether you’re drawn to the popular island-hopping destinations of Mykonos and Santorini or lesser-known gems like Syros and Rhodes, here’s a selection of the freshest openings to daydream about.

Stellar new Greek island getaways

Argini Hotel

Bedroom at Argini Hotel (Image credit: Photography by Christos Drazos)

The neoclassical municipality of Ermoupolis on Syros Island is home to the new Argini Hotel, a property originally built in 1853 for the family of Grigoris Paikos, a prominent figure during the Greek Revolution. As such, the current hotel owners, the local Polyktretis family, have honoured the property’s storied past, elevating it with modern comforts and contemporary design touches from international brands like Gessi, Flos, Artemide, Panzeri, Tooy, Astro, Poltrona Frau and Buster + Punch.

Beautiful ceiling and wall frescoes grace the property’s 11 rooms; an experience guests have already mentioned is like ‘sleeping in history.’ ‘The Renaissance influences, mythical creatures and portraits of notable Greek Revolution personalities seen are the byproducts of collective efforts by 19th-century artists,’ the Polyktretis family explain. Spend the morning in the temple-like indoor pool – where there is also a Jacuzzi and hammam - or on the rooftop sipping cocktails by the plunge pool. Follow this with a bite to eat at Elexis, which serves a menu of traditional Greek plates with a modern twist, alongside rare labels from both local and international wineries.

Argini Hotel is located at Apollonos 11, Ermoupoli 841 00, Greece, arginisyros.gr

Deos Mykonos

Exterior of Deos Mykonos (Image credit: Courtesy of The Set Collection)

A member of The Set Collection and established by the family-owned brand, Myconian Collection, the recently opened Deos hotel sits perched on a hilltop above Mykonos town that overlooks the Aegean Sea and the neighbouring islands of Delos, Syros and Tinos. Designed by GM Architects, the property slots into its surroundings with a contemporary Cycladic look; its sun-drenched white facades are complemented by lush indigenous landscaping and rustic stone walls made from locally sourced materials. Inside, a warm minimalist design showcases artisanal craftsmanship through natural textures and bespoke elements.

Each of the 60 rooms opens onto large scenic terraces with hot tubs or plunge pools – the perfect retreat after a long lunch at Epico, where chef Ilias Maslaris sends out dishes like Greek mezze platters or grilled octopus using the best homegrown, seasonal produce. While Mykonos town is just a 20-minute walk away, you will likely find yourself at the hotel bar, which overlooks the infinity pool, or the spa, which has an indoor pool, two treatment rooms and a menu of therapies using products infused with local botanicals.

Deos Mykonos is located in Mykonos 846 00, Greece, deosmykonos.gr

Lindian Village Beach Resort Rhodes

Main swimming pool at Lindian Village Beach Resort Rhodes (Image credit: Courtesy of Hilton)

From its home on the southern coast of Rhodes, near the picturesque town of Lindos, the 188-room Lindian Village Beach Resort has just emerged from a top-to-toe makeover. The work of Athens-based Block 722 Architects, who took its cues from the nearby Butterflies Valley, a 600-acre nature park, the understated design, like a calming cocoon, is revealed through layers of natural textures, like linen and rattan, in earthy mushroom tones.

With a clutch of freshwater pools, a spa and its own private beach – not to mention a host of activities from water sports to cooking classes – you’re bound to build up an appetite for one of the eight drinking and dining spots, which covers everything from an elevated Greek restaurant to thin-crust pizzas at Era Ora Trattoria. We suggest dinner at Niku, which serves a Japanese-Peruvian menu, which can be washed down with cocktails crafted with pisco, sake, fresh ginger, and yuzu. Alongside all this is the hotel’s new Bee Revived initiative, an ambitious environmental restoration project that includes the adoption of beehives to revitalise the island’s ecosystem following last summer’s devastating wildfires.

Lindian Village Beach Resort Rhodes is located at Beach, Lardos 851 09, Greece, hilton.com

Numo Mykonos

Lobby at Numo Mykonos (Image credit: Courtesy of Numo Hotels & Resorts)

Following its debut opening in Crete three years ago, Numo Hotels & Resorts has now launched its much-awaited sophomore property in Mykonos. Located to the east of the island, at Kalafati Beach, the 27-room property has been outfitted by design studio Hotel IM together with Amsterdam-based firm What The Studio, who captured Mykonos’ carefree energy from the 1960s and 70s. As a result, a minimalist Cycladic design, with its elegant curves and arches, serves as a canvas for modern materials like plaster and granite dust and bold elements from striped marble floors to brass accents.

This is elevated by details like artisanal lighting fixtures from Crete and handmade Chamotte tiles by Patricia Urquiola for Mutina, all brought together by vibrant pops of colour that pull from the surrounding landscape. A small treatment room offers massages, reflexology and facials using organic ingredients and herbs and, like its sister hotel, the all-day restaurant at Numo Mykonos is helmed by chef Nikos Kourkoutas, who serves up a Mediterranean menu flecked with Mykonian influences – all against views of the island’s rugged landscape and the blues of the Aegean Sea.

Numo Mykonos is located at Kalafatis Mykonos 84600, Greece, numomykonos.com

Sandblu

Aerial view of Sandblu (Image credit: Courtesy of Sandblu)

Unravelling at the base of Thira Mountain on the southeastern coast of Santorini, Sandblu has finally opened its doors. A short five-minute stroll from the black volcanic sands of Kamari Beach, the resort’s 51 rooms and suites, each with balconies and some with their own pools, all have sweeping Aegean Sea views. New York-based firm Rockwell Group brought the outside into the pared-back light-filled interiors with a simple, clean-lined design featuring natural timbers in a neutral palette of white and sandy tones with hints of blue.

With four drinking and dining outlets, including a bakery with a selection of the flakiest pastries, as well as a wine bar that offers wine tastings and a speciality restaurant that serves modern Greek food, you definitely won’t go hungry at Sandblu. This along with three pools, including an indoor one at the spa - which also offers yoga and meditation classes - you’ll easily find yourself eating, sleeping and relaxing on repeat.

Sandblu is located at Kamari 847 00, Greece, sandblu.com

Santo Mine

Bedroom terrace view at Santo Mine (Image credit: Courtesy of Santo Collection)

Carved into the photo-perfect cliffs of Oia, Santorini, an old stone mine overlooking Ammoudi Bay, the resort, has found new life as Santo Mine, a stellar all-suite hotel. The latest to join local group Santo Collection’s growing portfolio, the property has been designed by Cretan firm Straight Line Architecture, which encompassed the region’s natural landscape throughout. As such, the simple soft lines and curves of the Cycladic architecture have been dressed with a palette of natural stones, ceramics and timbers inspired by the region’s volcanic soil.

Each of the 37 suites has its own private terraces, some with individual pools or Jacuzzis and all with dazzling Aegean Sea views. If you’re not lazing by the pool or indulging in a treatment at the spa, activities range from yachting and kayaking to helicopter tours –this all comes together as the perfect way to build up an appetite to eat at the hotel’s collection of restaurants. Start off with a sunset cocktail at Rhoē, which offers an all-day menu alongside bar snacks, followed by dinner at Ālme; a fine fish experience, where locally caught seafood is served with herbs and vegetables from the property’s onsite garden. The wine list is extensive too, given the hotel has its own wine cellar, where tastings can be organised on request.