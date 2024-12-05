Chef José Pizarro’s artful new ode to Spanish dining in London is called Lolo
Lolo, located in London’s fashionable Bermondsey Street, offers a taste of Extremadura in an art-filled setting
Stepping into Lolo, Spanish chef José Pizarro’s newest restaurant in London, feels like entering a slice of his hometown in Extremadura: think rustic finishes, terracotta tiles, and a shareable all-day Iberian menu. But while the western Spanish charm is undeniable, Lolo dodges the trap of feeling overly thematic. Instead, its intimate walls surprise with a (tasteful) collection of contemporary art – where else could you enjoy tortilla beneath a Tracey Emin self-portrait? Bear in mind the strictly no-food White Cube Bermondsey gallery lies metres away.
Lolo nails this balance: bold yet approachable, understated yet irresistibly romantic. As the ‘youngest sibling’ to Pizarro’s Bermondsey Street staples – the lively José tapas bar and relaxed Pizarro restaurant – it finds its own niche. By day, it’s a breezy, sunlit café; by night, an intimate, wine-fuelled retreat.
The Mood: playful heritage
British interior design studio Pattern Haus led the restaurant’s design. ‘We wanted to reflect José’s passion for bringing people together through food, celebrating his heritage and the neighbourhood’s industrial history,’ says designer Karen Taylor. At its heart is a bar with counter seating, blending rustic oak and rattan textures inspired by Pizarro’s upbringing, with a marble counter with bold red veining that echoes Bermondsey Street’s industrial roots.
Each designated seating area is encircled by honey-toned end-grain timber flooring that mimics a rustic chopping board, while natural terracotta tiles line circulation spaces, harmonising with soft lime-washed walls and ceilings. Custom linen shades and elegant wall lights further add warmth, accentuating art such as a watercolour by late local artist Norman Ackroyd, photographs by Pizarro’s partner, Peter Meades, and a free-blown glass triptych by Peter Layton.
The Food: tasty Spanish favourites, the José Pizarro way
‘The menu features dishes I love to cook and eat at home,’ says Pizarro, singling out the Lolo de ternera as his favourite – a beef sandwich with green peppers and Ermesenda cheese. Lolo’s menu offers a range of small plates (best shared) that balance creative presentation with bold flavours. Think of inventive vegetarian dishes alongside juicy meat and seafood options.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Eggs take centre stage, starring in fluffy lazy omelettes, baked dishes, and even devilled creations. Starters see an artisanal touch, such as fresh curd cheese with tomatoes and preserved lemon; and courgette carpaccio with pine nuts and slow-roasted tomatoes. Mains embrace Spanish family traditions, from tender ‘Rockfish’ cuttlefish with black squid ink rice to Presa Ibérica in escabeche with confit peppers. For a taste of the sea, an artisanal selection of briny tins includes Chipirones in ink and Catalina Cantabrian anchovies. Pair these with your choice of Spanish beers, dulcet cocktails, or sparkling, red, and white wines.
Lolo is located at 102 Bermondsey St, London SE1 3UB, josepizarro.com
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. She was born in Madrid, Spain but moved to London when she was 14 years old. Being exposed to the city’s creative pulse at such a young age shaped her into the inquisitive professional she is today. Before joining the Wallpaper* team in 2023, she worked for Hypebae and Hypebeast UK, where she focused on the intersection of art, fashion, and culture. Additionally, she contributed to Futurevvorld by covering a variety of sustainability topics.
-
California cool: Studio Shamshiri debuts handmade door handles and pulls
Los Angeles interior design firm Studio Shamshiri channels the spirit of the Californian landscape into its handcrafted hardware collections. Founder Pamela Shamshiri shares the inspiration behind the designs
By Ali Morris Published
-
Team Ikuzawa brings the art of Daniel Arsham to motorsport
Creative director Mai Ikuzawa has overseen a new capsule clothing collection, a collaboration with artist Daniel Arsham that also honours her racing driver father Tetsu Ikuzawa
By Josh Sims Published
-
Wallpaper* January 2025 tips the Next Generation in design and beyond
The Wallpaper* January 2025 Next Generation issue is on sale now, celebrating emerging talents in design, architecture, art, fashion, photography and more
By Bill Prince Published
-
The world's most enticing new hotel openings
Explore the best new hotels in the world, from Saltmoore, a chic country retreat in north England, to Palm House, a retro-inspired Florida hotel
By Nicola Leigh Stewart Published
-
First look at Belmond’s new ‘romantic and nostalgic’ luxury train
Belmond introduces the Britannic Explorer, the first high-end sleeper train experience in England and Wales
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
London bar Bauhaus Warehaus is a factory by day, drinking den by night
Mixologist of the moment Remy Savage shakes up the world of cocktail-making with a hardworking sibling to A Bar with Shapes for a Name, his Bauhaus-inspired bar enterprise in east London
By Neil Ridley Published
-
First look at 19 Motcomb Street, Belgravia’s iconic Pantechnicon reinvented
Former Nordic-Japanese design and dining hub Pantechnicon reopens as 19 Motcomb Street with a trio of food and beverage concepts
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Where to eat Italian food in London
From four-course blow-outs to the perfect pizza , food critic Ben McCormack recommends London's best Italian restaurants to have on your radar
By Ben McCormack Published
-
Out of office: from Loewe loafers to volcanic views, the Wallpaper* editors' picks of the week
What the Wallpaper* team have been eating, seeing, wearing and crucially, enjoying, this week
By Bill Prince Published
-
Explore Cornwall's cosiest coffee shops
Cornwall is known for its natural beauty and stunning landscape, here is our pick of coffee shops to enjoy the views and refuel
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Out of office: What the Wallpaper* editors have been doing this week
Team Wallpaper* are hard to pin down. Here's what our editors have been up to this week that might inspire your own downtime, from films to food, architours to musical interludes
By Charlotte Gunn Published