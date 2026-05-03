Milan Design Week has come and gone but, luckily, if you live in Los Angeles that is, you can keep the party going, thanks to Bar di Bello, a new Italian eatery now open in Silver Lake. The restaurant, located in the Sunset Row complex at the heart of the neighbourhood, is a seductive new concept from a team of hospitality heavy-hitters that brought locals spots like Gigi’s (now defunct), Wexler’s Deli and Nomadica. With interiors that nod to Milanese landmarks like La Scala and Negronis just as large, Bar di Bello is sure to transport you back to the streets of Brera in no time.

Wallpaper* dines at Bar di Bello

The Mood: Italian and LA icons

(Image credit: Sean Davidson)

Bar di Bello's entrance is almost undetectable, tucked-away behind a wall of red velvet curtains. A customer slides in, and the drapes are immediately closed again to keep the ‘secret’ safe inside. Designer Dean Levin of Los Angeles-based 22RE pulled inspiration from storied establishments in LA and Milan alike, including Musso & Frank, La Scala and Giorgio Baldi as key references. ‘I’d consider them icons of Italian dining in Los Angeles,’ Levin says.

(Image credit: Sean Davidson)

The team also culled from recent trips to Milan and Paris. A red travertine central bar is a focal point upon entry but the entire room is ensconced in deep walnut custom millwork with Afra and Tobia Scarpa sconces and Vico Magistretti chairs as a nod to Italian modernists. The lighting was a key focus in shaping the atmosphere and was incorporated into the ceiling elements and throughout the millwork, using vintage pieces to balance the more modern forms. Levin and his team wanted the transportive space to feel ‘grand yet approachable, while still feeling intimate and elevated.’

The Food: Modern Milanese

You must start the meal with a palate-opening with either a tiny-tini, or a full-version of the greenhouse martini that mixes tomato water with gin. Or maybe a giant Negroni the size of your head is more your speed.

(Image credit: Carole Dixon)

There are plenty of nibbles while you peruse the menu from flat bread style crackers in a trio of flavors (cacio e pepe was the most interesting), to addictive, salty fried olives. This can be followed by yellowtail carpaccio and a mushroom salad, but do order the trofie alla Genovese made in-house, laden with pesto, green beans and potato. Orecchiette with ragù bianco veal, guanciale, sage, and cream is also worth the carbs.

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The already signature breaded chicken cutlet is doused tableside with a sauce of shallot soubise, guanciale and capers and is enough for two people to share, ditto the osso buco with saffron risotto and salsa verde. Leaning heavily on regions from in the ‘Mother country,’ the wine list was carefully curated by partner Kristin Olszewski with a mix of California labels as well.

BAR di Bello is located at 3300 Sunset Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90026 United States