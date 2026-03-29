Sushisamba has finally reached Los Angeles

Popular Japanese-Brazilian global concept Sushisamba has opened next to the Kimpton La Peer in the West Hollywood Design District. The multi-level outdoor space and an intimate indoor private dining room are a departure from the other incarnations of Sushisamba in London, Dubai, Singapore, Milan, and beyond.

Wallpaper* dines at Sushisamba Los Angeles

The mood: Energetic, design-forward patio

(Image credit: Photo by Tanveer Badal)

Designed by Dizon Collective, a jaw-dropping open-air entrance opens into a central courtyard with over a dozen booths and tables across two levels. At one end sits a large circular bar; at the other, a stage for live performances and DJs. Pops of orange run throughout: from bar-lounge sofas to seating in the main dining area, which is set against brightly painted wall murals by Long Beach surfer and artist Steve Fowley, whose wave-like strokes bring bursts of primary colour. A bubblegum-pink wall sculpture by Brazilian artist Daniel de Paulo adds a playful contrast.

(Image credit: Photo by Tanveer Badal)

Paying homage to Brazilian landscape architect Roberto Burle Marx, the space features lush greenery outdoors, but don’t overlook the intimate indoor area. Here, a private elevator and dedicated VIP entrance lead to a secluded dining room with hand-painted, textured gold-leaf wallpaper, alongside a sushi bar and robata grill counter. Overhead, globe lights in varying shapes by Neal Studio in San Diego complete the look.

(Image credit: Photo by Tanveer Badal)

The food: Japanese, Peruvian, and Brazilian mix

(Image credit: Courtesy of Sushisamba)

Led by executive chef Maxwell Terheggen and Corporate Chef John Um, the three kitchen concepts span a robata grill, sushi master, and Peruvian ceviche specialities. Top starters – perfect at the cocktail bar – include yellowtail taquitos, crisp mini shells filled with fish in a spicy ají panca sauce, and green bean tempura. Skewers are made for sharing, ranging from seabass to filet mignon, served over chunky Peruvian corn kernels.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Sushisamba)

The signature sushi rolls are generously sized with inventive combinations. The standout is the Samba LA Roll, created exclusively for this location, featuring Japanese A5 Wagyu, soft-shell crab tempura, chestnut purée, tomato chimichurri, and a balsamic soy reduction. Purists, meanwhile, may prefer to keep it simple with sashimi, nigiri, or hand rolls. For something more substantial, the Brazilian seafood stew is ideal for sharing, brimming with shrimp, squid, sea bass, mussels, and clams in a rich blend of coconut milk and dendê oil, served with chimichurri rice.

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(Image credit: Courtesy of Sushisamba)

Meanwhile, the bar menu is overseen by mixology veteran Devon Espinosa, who brings tropical, frothy, and fruity pina colada-type concoctions, along with new spins on stronger negroni and paloma-style cocktails. There are also non-alcoholic offerings featuring homemade Brazilian lemonade or matcha over a cooling long block of ice.

Sushisamba Los Angeles is located at 639 N La Peer Dr, West Hollywood, CA 90069, United States