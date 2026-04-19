Since opening in Downtown Los Angeles in 2013, BADMAASH has redefined what Indian cuisine can be. The restaurant, founded by brothers Nakul and Arjun Mahendro, gained notoriety for its cheeky takes on classics, like chicken tikka poutine and masala steak frites, and has expanded its footprint with locations in Fairfax and even a London pop-up. This spring, BADMAASH has launched its third and most elevated location in Venice, California with an art-filled setting on Abbott Kinney. 'Venice has always felt like a natural extension of our brand,' Nakul Mahendro says. 'It’s a place where creativity, culture and food intersect, and we felt it was the right time to bring our illest concept here.'

Here's what to expect.

(Image credit: Joseph Duarte)

Wallpaper* dines at BADMAASH, Venice

The mood: Elevated Brutalist hideaway

The Mahendro brothers’ vision melds culinary, culture and lifestyle, brought to life by local hospitality design firm Preen (whose most recent projects include Lucia, Maydan Market and Club 88). 'We’ve always wanted BADMAASH to feel like more than a restaurant,' Arjun Mahendro explains. 'Venice has a creativity and energy that really speaks to us. It’s the perfect place to bring our next chapter to life.'

(Image credit: Joseph Duarte)

The art-filled space starts right at the entrance with an installation piece in the form of a mottled charcoal and rust concrete service table holding wines and bubbly or as the staff calls it ‘amuse booze.’

(Image credit: Joseph Duarte)

Framed by blackened brick walls, the main dining room is dark and moody with pops of colour in the tie-dyed textiles and art, including a piece in the ‘gallery’ room by Action Bronson depicting characters from the video game classic Street Fighter. Food is served on marble and bone inlay tables with a nod to India but with California twist, thanks to denim and distressed leather banquettes designed by LA-based fashion designer Guillermo Andrade. The back bar lighting was designed by John Barlow, and inspired by the chest of gold from Pulp Fiction, with ivory and gold-tinted plaster walls by Guerin Swing. The final layer of the space leads to the ‘the Cave,’ a spot that's prime for VIP dinner parties with cosy red booths and a separate back entrance.

(Image credit: Joseph Duarte)

The food: Reimagined Indian comforts

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(Image credit: Diego Andrade)

The BADMAASH brand has expanded into the retail and lifestyle, with a butter chicken sauce so good, they had to bottle it and sell it online, and you have truly arrived when your Oatmilk Chai is carried at Erewhon. The restaurants became known for serving traditional Indian dishes alongside inventive reinterpretations, along with a strong natural wine program. Fans will be happy to see many of the signatures on this menu from the serrano chili and cheddar cheese naan; chicken tikka poutine with masala fries, cheese curds and beef gravy; and Dad’s famous coconut curry mussels, along with various lamb dishes. For the first time, cocktails also take center stage with an olive-oil washed dirty martini, a mezcal margarita or the soothing date jam (made in-house) with bourbon, Madeira and lemon.

(Image credit: Diego Andrade)

BADMAASH is located at 1616 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291, United States