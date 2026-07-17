Most fine dining rooms worry about lighting levels. Huset has to deal with the sun disappearing for months. The restaurant sits in Longyearbyen, Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago in the Arctic Ocean. At 78 degrees north, it is the world’s northernmost fine dining restaurant.

Huset, which means ‘the house’, is located in a building completed in 1951 for a mining town that needed one roof for almost everything: church, hospital, sports hall, school, post office, cinema, concert venue. The building has outlived the industry that made it necessary, but not its role in the town, remaining a gathering place, only now with a 14-course Arctic tasting menu and one of Scandinavia’s largest wine cellars.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Snøhetta)

Dubbed the heart of the town by locals, Huset now begins a new chapter following an extensive transformation by Norwegian architecture firm Snøhetta, which treated the restaurant as a building of leftovers, repairs and accumulated habits. That matters in Svalbard, where materials arrive by ship, weather interrupts everything, and resourcefulness is a mindset of daily life.

Wallpaper* dines at Huset, Svalbard

The mood: no snow-globe romance

(Image credit: Courtesy of Snøhetta)

The interior is warmer than the latitude suggests. Two tones of stained oak run through the fixed joinery and bespoke furniture, picking up the mixed woods in the coffered ceiling of the former cinema hall. Öland stone appears on counters and a large dining table; red linoleum gives the floor a blunt, practical heat, while accents of stainless steel cut through the softness.

‘Creating a warm and intimate atmosphere in a place as full of contrasts as Svalbard is both demanding and incredibly exciting. In a setting where it’s either always light or always dark, it calls for a very particular approach to lighting and surfaces,’ says project manager and team lead interior at Snøhetta, Marlene Fenger Vedal.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Snøhetta)

The smartest move is the textile work. Snøhetta used three layers of transparent fabric to create panels with a moiré effect, so the walls seem to shift as the light changes. Similar panels slide along the windows in timber frames, filtering the view without turning away from it.

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‘By working with what already exists, it’s possible to develop more sustainable and meaningful solutions in line with a place’s history and identity, where history is not only preserved but activated as a resource in shaping the future,’ adds Fenger Vedal.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Snøhetta)

Throughout, the furniture has a sculptural sharpness: solid Swedish pine chairs by Simmer, supplied by Verk, and round tables designed by Snøhetta, including versions with cone-shaped bases. The adjacent chambre séparée is enclosed with fabric-clad screens and centred on a three-metre custom oak table.

The Food: Permafrost, preservation, wine below ground

(Image credit: Courtesy of Snøhetta)

Head chef Alberto Lozano cooks from a place where abundance is not guaranteed. The kitchen works with trappers, fishers and foragers, using Nordic preservation techniques and whatever the fjords, tundra and seasons allow. ‘Everything starts with what we can find here,’ he says.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Snøhetta)

That restraint gives the 14-course Arctic Experience its edge, with Arctic cold cuts, such as Reindeer charcuterie, Ptarmigan pâté en croûte and Huset chees. Examples of preservation include scallops in kefir cream, petrified langoustine with collagen and black shallots, and hay combined with lacto-fermented Norwegian green tomatoes. Below it all sits the wine cellar, dating back to the 1980s, with more than 1,000 titles.

Huset Restaurant is located at SJ, Vei 300, Longyearbyen 9170, Svalbard & Jan Mayen