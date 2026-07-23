Cinematic Pre-Fall 2026 fashion shot in a John Lautner masterpiece in Los Angeles

Located in Beverly Crest, Los Angeles, the Sheats-Goldstein Residence is one of John Lautner’s most cinematic homes. So screen-ready, in fact, it provided the backdrop for Jackie Treehorn’s house in The Big Lebowski, as well as numerous other films, music videos, and fashion spreads, including the July 2026 issue of Wallpaper*, which saw photographer David William Baum and Wallpaper* fashion and creative director Jason Hughes capture the Pre-Fall 2026 season’s most striking looks in the home.

Much of this is down to its unique construction; designed by Lautner in 1962, it features a geometric, cantilevered roof which dramatically traverses interior and exterior. When the home was gifted to LACMA in 2016 by businessman and basketball fan James Goldstein – who acquired the house in 1972 – the institution’s CEO, Michael Govan, praised its ‘extreme choreography’. ‘You come through [the entranceway] corridor, you hear that sound of water, you have the plant material... and then, you have this clam shell opening to the view,’ he said. ‘I think that so many buildings have been influenced by it.’

Pre-Fall 2026 fashion photographed at the Sheats-Goldstein Residence, Los Angeles

Jacket; trousers, both price on request; necklace, £395, all by Celine (enquire celine.com). Shoes, £1,110, by The Row (available therow.com) (Image credit: Photography by David William Baum, fashion by Jason Hughes)

More recently, Kristopher Conner and James Perry, of LA firm Conner + Perry – responsible for the renovation and upkeep of several of the city’s modernist buildings – have overseen works at the residence. Most notably, the creation of the Goldstein Entertainment Complex, which sits under a new tennis court as part of the estate and features a nightclub, offices and a spa. ‘It is an evolution of the visual language established by Lautner in the original house,’ says Kristopher Conner of the raw concrete, glass and stainless steel composition.

‘I’d always wanted to shoot at the home – I’m a big Lautner fan, and it’s such an architectural landmark of LA,’ says Jason Hughes. ‘For the clothes, we wanted them to be a juxtaposition to the building’s futuristic, angular lines. So the pieces have a feeling of romance, but still very sculptural, and sleek – dealing with this idea of shape.’

‘On the day it poured with rain – something rare in Los Angeles, and far from the sun-soaked views of the city we had imagined backdropping the shoot,’ he continues. ‘But despite this, and warnings of mudslides in the hills, the rain adds something atmospheric to these pictures – an unexpected view of a much-photographed city.’

Discover the full shoot below.

Dress, £2,400, by Prada (available prada.com) (Image credit: Photography by David William Baum, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Dress, £1,210, by Fforme (available fforme.com). Shoes, £1,110, by The Row (available therow.com) (Image credit: Photography by David William Baum, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Dress, price on request, by JW Anderson (enquire jwanderson.com). Skirt, £1,040, by Fforme (available fforme.com) (Image credit: Photography by David William Baum, fashion by Jason Hughes)

(Image credit: Photography by David William Baum, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Dress, £1,710 (enquire therow.com); skirt (worn underneath, enquire therow.com), £3,930; shoes, £1,110 (available therow.com), all by The Row (Image credit: Photography by David William Baum, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Dress; scarf, both price on request; brooch, £350, all by Dior (enquire at dior.com) (Image credit: Photography by David William Baum, fashion by Jason Hughes)

(Image credit: Photography by David William Baum, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Dress, £2,300, by Stella McCartney (enquire stellamccartney.com). Bracelet (worn as necklace), £550, by Celine (available celine.com) (Image credit: Photography by David William Baum, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Dress, £3,270, by Gucci (available gucci.com). Shoes, £1,110, by The Row (available therow.com). Bracelet, £550, by Celine (available celine.com). Tights, £55, by Wolford (available wolford.com) (Image credit: Photography by David William Baum, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Jacket, £2,237 (enquire chloe.com); belt, £2,230 (available chloe.com); trousers, £855, all by Chloé (enquire chloe.com). Shoes, £1,110, by The Row (available therow.com) (Image credit: Photography by David William Baum, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Dress, price on request, by Chanel (enquire chanel.com) (Image credit: Photography by David William Baum, fashion by Jason Hughes)

(Image credit: Photography by David William Baum, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Top, £1,250 (available maison-alaia.com); skirt, £3,130, both by Alaïa (available maison-alaia.com) (Image credit: Photography by David William Baum, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Model: Julia Bergshoeff at DNA Models. Casting: Evagria Sergeeva. Hair: Kelly Peach a WSM using Oribe. Make-up: Inge Borg at Call My Agent using Dior Forever Foundation and Dior Capture Le Sérum. Set design: Max Jezek at WSM. Local producer: Katie Binfield. On-set producer: Danielle Quigley. Photography assistants: Keith Bennett, Cés Martinez. Fashion assistants: Lucy Proctor, Mónica Garate. Production assistant: Sarah Hallal. Set assistant: Carter McNeill. Retouching: Emily Chan, Zach Liebenson. Special thanks to Kristopher Conner and James Perry, from Conner + Perry Architects, and the Sheats-Goldstein Residence, Los Angeles.