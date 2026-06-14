Designed by architect John Lautner in 1962, in the Los Angeles suburb of Beverly Crest, the instantly recognisable Sheats-Goldstein Residence has long played a starring role not only in architecture history books, but also in popular culture (from The Big Lebowski to Helmut Newton photographs). Originally commissioned by the Sheats family, the house and estate were acquired in 1972 by businessman and basketball fan James Goldstein, who, recognising its importance, bequeathed it to LACMA in 2016.

(Image credit: Photography by Sterling Reed @Sterlingreed.us)

(Image credit: Photography by Sterling Reed @Sterlingreed.us)

Explore the Sheats-Goldstein Residence by John Lautner

The modernist architecture fabric's longevity and the site's continuous functionality and health owe much to Kristopher Conner and James Perry, of LA firm Conner + Perry, who have overseen works and designed additions there since 2015 (both had worked for Lautner's associate Duncan Nicholson, who continued working at the property following Lautner's death in 1994).

(Image credit: Photography by Sterling Reed @Sterlingreed.us)

(Image credit: Photography by Sterling Reed @Sterlingreed.us)

Putting their intimate knowledge of the estate to good use, the pair not only worked on the restoration of the main residence, but also completed the most recent phase of the ongoing entertainment complex project, known as Club James, which is tucked underneath the estate's infinity tennis court on an adjacent site bought by Goldstein.

(Image credit: Photography by Sterling Reed @Sterlingreed.us)

(Image credit: Photography by Sterling Reed @Sterlingreed.us)

It now complements the residential element perfectly, providing users with a fully functioning nightclub, including a VIP room/library, offices for the owner and his assistants, an outdoor terrace with dining and kitchen facilities, and a pool and spa.

(Image credit: Photography by Sterling Reed @Sterlingreed.us)

(Image credit: Photography by Sterling Reed @Sterlingreed.us)

Conner and Perry are becoming the go-to architects for Lautner restoration, having recently completed the refresh of another of the modernist's masterpieces from the early 1980s, Lautner's Castle, a private home in California.

(Image credit: Photography by Sterling Reed @Sterlingreed.us)

(Image credit: Photography by Sterling Reed @Sterlingreed.us)

‘What Lautner understood, and what working on the Sheats-Goldstein house proves every day, is that great architecture isn't a finished object. It's a living idea,' Perry says. ‘We've been privileged to be part of that conversation and the continuously evolving work.'

(Image credit: Photography by Sterling Reed @Sterlingreed.us)

(Image credit: Photography by Sterling Reed @Sterlingreed.us)

conner-perry.com