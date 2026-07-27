Women’s Fashion Week S/S 2027 is coming. Here’s what to expect

This September, the fashion world will return from summer break to a four-week schedule of back-to-back runway shows, as the S/S 2027 edition of womenswear fashion month will make its usual stops in New York, London, Milan and Paris (with a brief stopover in Copenhagen in early August). Taking place twice-yearly, the womenswear ready-to-wear shows are the most-watched on the fashion calendar, with runway presentations from the industry’s major players, alongside the requisite coterie of celebrities on the front row.

If last September was defined by its debuts (15 creative directors began their tenures in total, including Jonathan Anderson at Dior and Matthieu Blazy at Chanel), one year on, this season looks to be one of subtler shifts, most notably to the schedules themselves. McQueen will return to its birthplace of London; Thom Browne will show once again in its own home city of New York, having presented recent collections in Milan and San Francisco; Prada will now open Milan Fashion Week, shifting from its historic Thursday afternoon spot, while Louis Vuitton will reclaim its position as Paris Fashion Week’s glittering finale – and with it, draw fashion month to a close.

That said, there will be a scattering of debuts: the talented Henry Zankov will show his first collection for Diane Von Furstenberg on the opening morning of New York Fashion Week, while Christopher Kane will make his runway return as creative director of Mulberry, a hire which was met with universal approval when it was announced in March (the closure of Kane’s much-loved eponymous label in 2023 left a hole in the London Fashion Week calendar).

Here, as the schedules for New York, London, Milan and Paris are released, we break down the moments to look out for in each city.

New York Fashion Week (September 10–September 15)

A look from Zankov’s A/W 2026 show. Designer Henry Zankov will make his debut as creative director of Diane Von Furstenberg this season (Image credit: Iker Aldama)

New York Fashion Week will begin on the morning of September 10 with Henry Zankov’s debut show for Diane Von Furstenberg. The St Petersburg-born designer, who moved to the United States as a child, has won plaudits – including a CFDA Award – for his unconventional knitwear, presented under the eponymous label Zankov. Last season’s front-loaded approach continues for S/S 2027: Tory Burch will also show on September 10, Michael Kors, Proenza Schouler and Calvin Klein Collection on September 11, and Khaite on September 12.

Elsewhere, America-born, London-based designer Conner Ives will make his debut on the New York Fashion Week schedule (he usually shows as part of London Fashion Week), COS will once again show in New York (the Scandinavian brand shows in the city every other season), and Rachel Scott will show her sophomore collection for Proenza Schouler after an acclaimed debut (later in the week, she will host a runway show for her own label, Diotima, on September 14). Look out too for the latest collection from young Parsons graduate Zane Li – his eponymous label LII has fast become one of our New York Fashion Week highlights.

London Fashion Week (17–21 September, 2026)

McQueen’s A/W 2026 show. The British fashion house will show as part of London Fashion Week this season (Image credit: McQueen)

London Fashion Week continues to evolve under the leadership of Laura Weir, the recently appointed CEO who has promised to ‘reaffirm London's position as the global home of creativity and a catalyst for innovation, opportunity and growth’. This season, she has delivered with two major headliners: McQueen will make its return to London under creative director Seán McGirr, showcasing the house’s S/S 2027 men’s and womenswear collections the evening of September 20 (the brand usually shows as part of Paris Fashion Week), while Mulberry will host its first runway show since 2017, also on September 20, heralding the arrival of new creative director Christopher Kane. Burberry will round out the trio, showing in its usual Monday evening spot on September 21.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Elsewhere, expect a high-profile show from H&M (last year, the fashion behemoth had the week’s starriest model casting), the return of buzzy womenswear label KNWLS (last September, the brand showed in Milan), and shows from the likes of Erdem, Simone Rocha, Aaron Esh, Chopova Lowena and Roksanda. In terms of new talent – for which the city has long been known – look out for the latest edition of Lulu Kennedy’s talent incubator Fashion East on September 18, and the on-schedule debut of A Letter, the London-based womenswear label by designers Matt Empringham and Freddy Coomes, formerly of Loewe and JW Anderson respectively.

‘This season marks an exciting moment for London Fashion Week, with the return of leading British brands alongside an exceptional new generation of creative talent,’ says Weir. ‘The schedule reflects the confidence and momentum of British fashion today, bringing together established houses, emerging designers and industry partners on a platform that continues to shape global fashion.’

Milan Fashion Week (22–28 September, 2026)

The set from Demna’s debut Gucci runway show last season. The Georgian designer will show his sophomore show at Milan Fashion Week (Image credit: Consiglio Manni for Wallpaper*)

Milan Fashion Week begins with a notable schedule shift: opening proceedings at 2pm on September 22 is Prada, a house which has historically shown on the Thursday afternoon. Some have speculated this might be to do with the arrival of Vogue World – the starry annual runway show from the magazine – which will take place on the evening of night one, after earlier iterations in Los Angeles, Paris, London and New York.

Elsewhere, the schedule is largely business as usual: notable moments will include Demna and Maria Grazia Chiuri’s sophomore shows for Gucci and Fendi respectively (September 25 and September 23), Simone Bellotti’s latest outing at Jil Sander (September 23), and Bottega Veneta, where Louise Trotter will continue to forge her vision for the Italian house (September 26). Rounding out Milan Fashion Week are runway shows from the city’s stalwart designers, among them Marni, Dolce & Gabbana, Ferragamo and Giorgio Armani, among others.

Paris Fashion Week (September 28–October 6, 2026)

A look from Dior’s A/W 2026 runway show. Jonathan Anderson’s latest collection will be one of the most anticipated of the season (Image credit: Dior)

Despite some scheduling shifts, Paris Fashion Week remains the longest – and most tightly packed – of the various cities, clocking in at nine days and a staggering 68 runway shows. The shows to look out for include Jonathan Anderson at Dior and Matthieu Blazy at Chanel (now a year into their tenures, their shows are still guaranteed to generate much of the week’s buzz); Maison Margiela (creative director Glenn Martens skipped last season to show in China); Celine (Michael Rider’s vision of Parisian insouciance has already won him a legion of devotees); as well as Hermès, Acne Studios, Givenchy, Victoria Beckham, Jean Paul Gaultier, Comme des Garçons and The Row, which will all no doubt remain highlights.

Towards the latter half of the week, expect some shifts to the usual schedule: Miu Miu will now show on Sunday afternoon, rather than the usual Tuesday, while Louis Vuitton will return to its place as fashion month’s closing act, with the Parisian house showing on the evening of October 6. A duo of debuts will round out the schedule: Courrèges’s new artistic director Drew Henry will show on September 30, while Carven’s Kai Nesselrath will show on October 1.