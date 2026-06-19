The highlights of Milan Fashion Week Men’s S/S 2027 – as they happen

The second stop on the menswear calendar after Pitti Uomo, Milan Fashion Week Men’s has long been rooted in Italy’s rich sartorial history – reinterpreted season after season by its blockbuster roster of designers and houses, which includes Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, Giorgio Armani, Tod’s and Brioni. They will all show collections for the S/S 2027 edition of Milan Fashion Week Men’s, which is taking place this weekend in the style capital.

But Milan also draws names from beyond Italy’s borders – this edition sees the return of two legendary menswear designers, Paul Smith and Ralph Lauren, who will show S/S 2027 collections in their respective Milanese headquarters this weekend (Smith, who turns 80 next month, has shown for a number of seasons in Italy, while Lauren returned his menswear to Milan last season for the first time in 20 years). Elsewhere, a handful of newer names add energy – like the acclaimed Japan-born, Italy-based Satoshi Kuwata of Setchu, and Saul Nash, who is based in London but chooses to show in Milan – though the city is still light on fresher talent (its schedule is relatively sedate in comparison to Paris, which follows).

Also joining Milan Fashion Week Men’s this season is Thom Browne, who is making his debut in the city – expect a typically theatrical offering from the American designer, who will show on Monday afternoon at Palazzo Serbelloni.

Here, follow our real-time look at Milan Fashion Week Men’s S/S 2027 – from behind-the-scenes glimpses to access to the shows, presentations and parties, alongside runway reviews – as seen through the eyes (and iPhones) of the Wallpaper* editors. Stay tuned.

Jack Moss Social Links Navigation Fashion & Beauty Features Director Jack Moss is Wallpaper’s Fashion & Beauty Features Director, reporting for the magazine’s digital and print editions – from international runway shows to profiling the style world’s leading figures.

Jason Hughes Fashion & Creative Director Jason Hughes is Wallpaper’s Fashion & Creative Director, overseeing all style content – from fashion and beauty to watches and jewellery – as well as leading the visual direction of the magazine.