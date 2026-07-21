Vanquish 25 celebrates a quarter century of Aston Martin’s flagship V12 GT

As already noted, 2026 marks a quarter century since Aston Martin debuted its Vanquish model. Over three generations, Vanquish has been the flag-bearer for the brand’s front-engined, V12-powered silhouette ethos, a role it continues with the current model, in both coupe and Volante convertible form.

Aston Martin Vanquish 25 (Image credit: Aston Martin)

Now there’s to be a limited run edition to mark those 25 years, with 25 examples of each variant produced to an exacting specification put together by the company’s bespoke department, Q by Aston Martin.

Aston Martin Vanquish 25 (Image credit: Aston Martin)

Vanquish 25 is the kind of limited edition that only a select group of car collectors would look to acquire, usually with the aspiration that scarcity will equal added value at some point down the line. If they can resist the urge to stash the car in the automotive equivalent of bubble wrap, then they’ll also be acquiring one of the great modern sports cars.

Vanquish 25 shares the mechanical attributes of the ‘regular’ car – a 5.2-litre Twin-Turbo V12 putting out 835PS and capable of hitting 62mph from rest in 3.3 seconds. The Vanquish also has a top speed of a scarcely credible 214mph yet cloaks this power and performance in an incredibly elegant body shape that’s one of the marque’s most effective designs for years.

Aston Martin will make 25 coupe and 25 Volante example of the Vanquish 25 edition (Image credit: Aston Martin)

The stats might not have changed, but the details are certainly different. One of the inspirations behind the new bespoke livery, details and finish is the original Aston Martin Vanquish, produced from 2001 to 2007. Silver is the dominant colour on the exterior, along with three different interior trims - Oxford Tan (shown here), Onyx Black, and Phantom Grey. Customers can also opt for the 2+2 or 2+0 seating configuration, the latter providing more space for luggage.

The paintwork is finished in Q Skye Silver with special Q Commission metal foil detailing on the car’s side sills and shield vanes. Unique badging and slightly fettled wheel shapes and bespoke Aston Martin script foil detailing are the unique elements to look out for, while inside there’s a new set of trim patterns and laser-etched inlays. The start button has been rendered with a bright red top and in the coupe model the headlining is trimmed in black Alcantara.

Interior detail of the Vanquish 25 (Image credit: Aston Martin)

These might seem like subtle uplifts but to the collector – and those who feel a close connection with Vanquishes old and new – they’re enough to give this grandest of grand tourers an attention-attracting makeover.

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‘Anyone familiar with this iconic British brand knows the provenance of the name ‘Vanquish’ in our modern history,’ says Vittorio Gabba, Head of Q at Aston Martin, ‘Vanquish 25 builds on the extraordinary achievements of the modern, third-generation Vanquish with a carefully curated package of exterior and interior features that subtly celebrate this important milestone in our history.’

Aston Martin Vanquish 25, Volante edition (Image credit: Aston Martin)

The model will be shown first at California’s Monterey Car Week, a prime spot for collectors and enthusiasts, old money and new.

Aston Martin Vanquish 25, for more information visit AstonMartin.com, @AstonMartin