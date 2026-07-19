A perfect pair of Range Rovers, old and new, showcases a commitment to bespoke design

Range Rover continues to edge itself upmarket, emphasising the company’s ability to customise in order to meet the most exacting client requirements. In addition to its Bespoke division, the company also has a Classic division, establish to cater to the growing number of customers who want to keep venerable machines on the road or simply source a beautiful restoration. Based in Coventry, it has its own dedicated team of engineers able to enhance and update earlier models.

Range Rover Classic, a restored 1993 example (Image credit: Range Rover)

Range Rover is obviously not alone in this endeavour. Third party companies have been eyeing up the original Series 1 Range Rover, with its iconic proportions and modernist edges. From the Lunaz EV conversion to the Twisted TRCC and Vinile’s Range Rover Classic, there’s plenty of competition.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Range Rover) (Image credit: Range Rover)

Perhaps that’s why Range Rover has upped the ante with this delectable ‘Matched Pair’, a twin pack of bespoke craftsmanship that brings together a fully restored 1993 Range Rover Classic with a contemporary Range Rover SV Ultra. The former underwent a 2,000-hour restoration and has been trimmed and painted to be a complementary pair.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Range Rover) (Image credit: Range Rover)

Both cars are finished in Titan Silver, with an interior trimmed in Ultrafabrics, an animal-free supplier used by Range Rover. This is the first time this material has been used in the Classic programme; both cars feature the SV Ultra duo-tone Orchid White and Cinder Grey colourway.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Range Rover ) (Image credit: Range Rover ) (Image credit: Range Rover )

Other matching trim elements include the laser crafted seat patterns and mosaic perforations across each interior, and duo-tone steering wheel finishes. The door trims are also bespoke items, with brushed aluminium handles and colour-matched speaker covers.

The Classic model has been treated to Satin Platinum Atlas 16” wheels complete with diamond turned contrast rims, somewhat smaller than the 23” wheels found on the contemporary SV Ultra.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Range Rover) (Image credit: Range Rover)

The 1993 car was originally an American market County Edition. In addition to the re-trimming and interior finishes, the Range Rover Classic has been fully mechanically uprated and rebuilt – from the 3.9-litre V8 through to the transmission, suspension, steering and braking systems.

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Range Rover Classic badge detail (Image credit: Range Rover)

The ensemble, which will be on display at the 2026 Monterey Car Week ahead of being offered through RM Sotheby's The Monterey Auction in August 2026, showcases the company’s ability to custom match specific colour and trim elements, regardless of the age of the vehicle in question.’

According to Dominic Elms, Director of Land Rover Classic, the project ‘shows how it is possible to create a truly individualised Range Rover with our bespoke service, whether it’s a custom colour palette, interior trim or personalised details.’

Range Rover Classic Matched Pair (Image credit: Range Rover)

Things have been quiet on the Range Rover front in recent years but behind the scenes there’s frantic activity as new generation models and technologies cue up. Right now, the family consists of the flagship Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Velar and Range Rover Evoque. The company is also on the cusp of launching all-electric versions of the Range Rover and, in a surprise move, the Range Rover Sport.

Range Rover Bespoke, Range Rover Classic, Jaguar Land Rover Classic, @RangeRover