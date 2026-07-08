Think of this new book from Gestalten as more of a travel monograph than an homage to a famous brand, even if it’s the qualities and cult following of the latter that facilitated these gorgeous spreads of global imagery. Land is a book dedicated to the life-altering perspective offered up by Land Rover Defender ownership.

Land Rover Defender 110 Tdci 2.4 in sunset and dust, camping trip (Image credit: Photo Florian Fleischmann, LAND, gestalten 2026)

Subtitled From Workhorse to Cultural Object: The Land Rover as Design Icon, the book is divided into three sections, with the first focusing on those specialist workshops around the world that have decided to make the Defender their focus. As well as full restorations and EV conversions of this classic British workhorse, there are plenty of firms out there that will uprate and upgrade a Land Rover to deal with anything. We’ve covered a fair few on these pages, but Land will introduce you to many more.

Assembling Retro Defender: Hand-installed parts, including the bodywork, of which 80 per cent is new (Image credit: Photo Courtesy of Retro Defenders, LAND, gestalten 2026)

It’s followed by a digression into Land Rover’s role as a contemporary cultural object, manipulated and modified by designers and artists. Finally, there’s the Adventure section, a slice of contemporary travel porn that fuses a host of contemporary obsessions, from van life to drone photography, to wellness, off-grid living, personal growth and a general sense of an aesthetically driven life.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Photo Oliver Stenning, LAND, gestalten 2026) Land Rover Defender in front of the Hotel-Restaurant Belvédère in Switzerland (Image credit: Photo Jessica Kelly / Joseph van der Hurk, LAND, gestalten 2026) Land Rover Defender (Image credit: Photo Jessica Kelly / Joseph van der Hurk, LAND, gestalten 2026) Land Rover Defender

Arguably no vehicle has travelled further into the unknown than the Land Rover. Today, these machines continue to conquer boundaries and facilitate their owners’ wildest dreams of exploration and adventure Land - From Workhorse to Cultural Object: The Land Rover as Design Icon

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Photo Oliver Dykes, LAND, gestalten 2026) Land Rover Defender (Image credit: Photo Florian Fleischmann, LAND, gestalten 2026) Land Rover Defender 110 Tdci 2.4 Defender offers the ability to go absolutely anywhere, a key factor behind their choice of ride (Image credit: Photo Miroslav Tran, LAND, gestalten 2026) Two white Land Rover Defenders in the snow (Image credit: Photo Oliver Stenning, LAND, gestalten 2026) Land Rover Defender (Image credit: Photo Courtesy of RaÄki on Tour, LAND, gestalten 2026) A Trusty Land Rover Defender Rafiki on a desert tour, traversing the Chalbi Desert in search of a special necklace

Land – From Workhorse to Cultural Object: The Land Rover as Design Icon £60 SHOP NOW

Land – From Workhorse to Cultural Object: The Land Rover as Design Icon, €60 / £60, gestalten.com, @gestalten

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