The Land Rover as a design icon – a new monograph explores its cultural impact and aspirational reach

If you want to up sticks and immerse yourself in hard-to-reach wilderness, all the while retaining a richly aesthetic approach to life, there’s only one answer: a converted Land Rover Defender

By
Published In News
LAND - From Workhorse to Cultural Object: The Land Rover as Design Icon
Land – From Workhorse to Cultural Object: The Land Rover as Design Icon, £60, published by Gestalten
(Image credit: gestalten)

Think of this new book from Gestalten as more of a travel monograph than an homage to a famous brand, even if it’s the qualities and cult following of the latter that facilitated these gorgeous spreads of global imagery. Land is a book dedicated to the life-altering perspective offered up by Land Rover Defender ownership.

Land Rover Defender 110 Tdci 2.4 in sunset and dust, camping trip

Land Rover Defender 110 Tdci 2.4 in sunset and dust, camping trip

(Image credit: Photo Florian Fleischmann, LAND, gestalten 2026)

Subtitled From Workhorse to Cultural Object: The Land Rover as Design Icon, the book is divided into three sections, with the first focusing on those specialist workshops around the world that have decided to make the Defender their focus. As well as full restorations and EV conversions of this classic British workhorse, there are plenty of firms out there that will uprate and upgrade a Land Rover to deal with anything. We’ve covered a fair few on these pages, but Land will introduce you to many more.

Assembling Retro Defender : Hand-installed parts, including the bodywork, of which 80 percent is new.

Assembling Retro Defender: Hand-installed parts, including the bodywork, of which 80 per cent is new

(Image credit: Photo Courtesy of Retro Defenders, LAND, gestalten 2026)

It’s followed by a digression into Land Rover’s role as a contemporary cultural object, manipulated and modified by designers and artists. Finally, there’s the Adventure section, a slice of contemporary travel porn that fuses a host of contemporary obsessions, from van life to drone photography, to wellness, off-grid living, personal growth and a general sense of an aesthetically driven life.

Image 1 of 3
Land Rover Defender in front of the Hotel-Restaurant Belvédère in Switzerland
(Image credit: Photo Oliver Stenning, LAND, gestalten 2026)

Land Rover Defender in front of the Hotel-Restaurant Belvédère in Switzerland

Arguably no vehicle has travelled further into the unknown than the Land Rover. Today, these machines continue to conquer boundaries and facilitate their owners’ wildest dreams of exploration and adventure

Land - From Workhorse to Cultural Object: The Land Rover as Design Icon
Image 1 of 5
Land Rover Defender
(Image credit: Photo Oliver Dykes, LAND, gestalten 2026)

Land Rover Defender

Land – From Workhorse to Cultural Object: The Land Rover as Design Icon, €60 / £60, gestalten.com, @gestalten

Jonathan Bell

Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.