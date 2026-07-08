The Land Rover as a design icon – a new monograph explores its cultural impact and aspirational reach
If you want to up sticks and immerse yourself in hard-to-reach wilderness, all the while retaining a richly aesthetic approach to life, there’s only one answer: a converted Land Rover Defender
Think of this new book from Gestalten as more of a travel monograph than an homage to a famous brand, even if it’s the qualities and cult following of the latter that facilitated these gorgeous spreads of global imagery. Land is a book dedicated to the life-altering perspective offered up by Land Rover Defender ownership.
Subtitled From Workhorse to Cultural Object: The Land Rover as Design Icon, the book is divided into three sections, with the first focusing on those specialist workshops around the world that have decided to make the Defender their focus. As well as full restorations and EV conversions of this classic British workhorse, there are plenty of firms out there that will uprate and upgrade a Land Rover to deal with anything. We’ve covered a fair few on these pages, but Land will introduce you to many more.
It’s followed by a digression into Land Rover’s role as a contemporary cultural object, manipulated and modified by designers and artists. Finally, there’s the Adventure section, a slice of contemporary travel porn that fuses a host of contemporary obsessions, from van life to drone photography, to wellness, off-grid living, personal growth and a general sense of an aesthetically driven life.
Land Rover Defender in front of the Hotel-Restaurant Belvédère in Switzerland
Land Rover Defender
Land Rover Defender
Land Rover Defender
Land Rover Defender 110 Tdci 2.4 Defender offers the ability to go absolutely anywhere, a key factor behind their choice of ride
Two white Land Rover Defenders in the snow
Land Rover Defender
A Trusty Land Rover Defender Rafiki on a desert tour, traversing the Chalbi Desert in search of a special necklace
Land – From Workhorse to Cultural Object: The Land Rover as Design Icon, €60 / £60, gestalten.com, @gestalten
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Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.