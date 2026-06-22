The new Canadian cabin is celebrated in Gestalten’s Northern Exposure monograph
A feast for the restive imagination awaits in Northern Exposure, a richly illustrated guide to the very best in contemporary Canadian residential architecture
The aspirational charms of remote living are laid bare in gestalten’s new monograph, Northern Exposure. Although the blurb promises a ‘shift away from rustic clichés toward an architecture of profound ecological responsiveness and sensory clarity,’ we all know that monographs like this exist to soothe the existential angst of everyday life by transporting us to a warm, wood-lined cocoon perched on the edge of a pristine wilderness.
In this respect, the book does not disappoint. Across 32 projects, the reader is treated to sylvan retreats, back-to-basics construction and neo-vernacular experiments. Some will be familiar from our pages, like Bishop McDowell’s Lawrencetown House on the Nova Scotian coast and Quinzhee Architecture’s Chez Léon retreat in Charlevoix, and you’ll certainly recognise many of the featured firms, which include Omar Gandhi, Pierre Thibault and Mackay-Lyons Sweetapple.
When assembled in the context of a monograph, the FOMO is almost overwhelming, with endless sylvan vistas framed by picture windows, kitchen countertops that overlook rocky shores and decks beneath dark skies and wide horizons.
The editors describe the featured projects as representing a ‘shift away from rustic clichés toward an architecture of profound ecological responsiveness and sensory clarity,’ and in practice this comes across as a new form of rural minimalism. It’s not an architecture of white walls and rough concrete, but of natural materials, modest proportions and a desire to be more attuned to the landscape instead of dominating it.
Often the sense of splendid isolation is an exaggerated one, created by careful siting and orientation, bolstered by the photographic framing, be it on the ground or from the air. Nevertheless, these contextual images give a sense of the scale of the Canadian landscape, emphasising how important it is for rural architecture to tread as lightly as possible on the surrounding environment.
Northern Exposure: The New Canadian Cabin, €50 / £45 / $75, Gestalten.com, @Gestalten
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Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.