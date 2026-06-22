The aspirational charms of remote living are laid bare in gestalten’s new monograph, Northern Exposure. Although the blurb promises a ‘shift away from rustic clichés toward an architecture of profound ecological responsiveness and sensory clarity,’ we all know that monographs like this exist to soothe the existential angst of everyday life by transporting us to a warm, wood-lined cocoon perched on the edge of a pristine wilderness.

Bishop McDowell's Laurencetown House is set within a quiet coastal community on Nova Scotia’s raw and wild Eastern Shore (Image credit: Photo James Brittain, Northern Exposure, gestalten 2026)

Pine Island Cottage by Bureau Tempo and Thom Fougere in Georgian Bay, Ontario (Image credit: Photo Alex Lesage, Northern Exposure, gestalten 2026)

In this respect, the book does not disappoint. Across 32 projects, the reader is treated to sylvan retreats, back-to-basics construction and neo-vernacular experiments. Some will be familiar from our pages, like Bishop McDowell’s Lawrencetown House on the Nova Scotian coast and Quinzhee Architecture’s Chez Léon retreat in Charlevoix, and you’ll certainly recognise many of the featured firms, which include Omar Gandhi, Pierre Thibault and Mackay-Lyons Sweetapple.

The cedar clad La Grande Forge by KEVLAR Habitation in Trois-Rivières, Quebec (Image credit: Photo Phil Bernard, Northern Exposure, gestalten 2026)

Perry Estate by Arthur Erickson in North Vancouver (Image credit: Photo The White Space Co., Northern Exposure, gestalten 2026)

When assembled in the context of a monograph, the FOMO is almost overwhelming, with endless sylvan vistas framed by picture windows, kitchen countertops that overlook rocky shores and decks beneath dark skies and wide horizons.

The interior of the Shor House by Measured Architecture on British Columbia's Measured Island (Image credit: Photo Ema Peter Photography, Northern Exposure, gestalten 2026)

The editors describe the featured projects as representing a ‘shift away from rustic clichés toward an architecture of profound ecological responsiveness and sensory clarity,’ and in practice this comes across as a new form of rural minimalism. It’s not an architecture of white walls and rough concrete, but of natural materials, modest proportions and a desire to be more attuned to the landscape instead of dominating it.

Shor House by Measured Architecture on British Columbia's Measured Island (Image credit: Photo Ema Peter Photography, Northern Exposure, gestalten 2026)

Principal bedroom, Cottage on the Point, Paul Bernier Architecte, Chertsey, Quebec (Image credit: Photo Raphaël Thibodeau, Northern Exposure, gestalten 2026)

Often the sense of splendid isolation is an exaggerated one, created by careful siting and orientation, bolstered by the photographic framing, be it on the ground or from the air. Nevertheless, these contextual images give a sense of the scale of the Canadian landscape, emphasising how important it is for rural architecture to tread as lightly as possible on the surrounding environment.

Ranch Outpost, Sophie Burke Design and Laura Killam Architecture, Desolation Sound, British Columbia (Image credit: Photo Andrew Latreille Photography, Northern Exposure, gestalten 2026)

Kitchen and dining area, Lac Brome Residence, Atelier Pierre Thibault, Brome Lake, Quebec (Image credit: Photo Maxime Brouillet, Northern Exposure, gestalten 2026)

Northern Exposure: The New Canadian Cabin, €50 / £45 / $75, Gestalten.com, @Gestalten

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