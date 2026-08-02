A monumentally minimalist Miami house elevates luxury living

The opaque, geometric concrete volumes of this new Miami house belie the dramatic expression and spatial generosity of its interiors. Welcome to Cherokee House, a project named after the Miami Beach street it sits on, which inspired the intention to pay tribute to the people whose rich cultural heritage, artistry, and enduring legacy the street name represents. The luxurious home was designed by Colombian Karlos Perez (whose own Medellin House is an ode to tropical modernism) and his practice StudioKP2, in collaboration with Corradi Group.

(Image credit: Joe Fletcher)

Discover a new Miami house by StudioKP2

In the case of this Miami house, Perez pulled out all the stops to craft a building that feels rich, layered and contemporary. 'The overall feeling I want this home to invoke is admiration and awe. I want it to be a surprising and exciting experience to walk through it. I always aim for epic artistry, something brand new that the visitor hasn’t seen before. The house offers exceptional privacy while maintaining an open, airy feel, thanks to its expansive living spaces,' he explains.

(Image credit: Joe Fletcher)

(Image credit: Joe Fletcher)

Mass, materiality and light play a key role in defining the home's mood and atmosphere. The composition comprises two primary, blocky concrete elements and a third, lighter, glazed one, which connects the two. Wood, stainless steel and stone dominate, proposing an exterior and interior that flow together effortlessly and as one.

Meanwhile, even though the street facade may feel mysterious, with few openings, and the entrance sequence feels compressed, once through it and inside, the home doesn't feel insular at all – swathes of glazing connect the living areas with a green, surrounding garden throughout.

(Image credit: Joe Fletcher)

(Image credit: Joe Fletcher)

The living room and kitchen, in particular, flow together as one open, inviting space. This is also Perez's own favourite spot in the property: 'It’s designed to bring people together and inspire meaningful moments with family and friends. The seamless connection to the outdoors creates a relaxed, airy atmosphere where the interior and exterior blend effortlessly.'

(Image credit: Joe Fletcher)

(Image credit: Joe Fletcher)

Responding to Miami's subtropical climate, the home makes the most of its terraces and indoor/outdoor living opportunities, which include shaded open-air living spaces and a spacious swimming pool.

Spanning two main levels, the Miami house has its ground floor entirely dedicated to the entertaining and social parts of the home, while upstairs are three bedrooms (one of which is the primary suite with its own walk-in wardrobe). Meanwhile, the circulation core becomes an event in itself, taking the shape of a wide, sculptural staircase.

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(Image credit: Joe Fletcher)

(Image credit: Joe Fletcher)

The result speaks for itself – and the feedback Perez has already received is gratifyingly aligned to his original design intention, he says: 'Several neighbours have come up and affirmed the amazement I wished to invoke. One of them said it’s a true masterpiece that stands out from all other houses in Miami Beach. I feel like my mission is completed when I’ve caused an emotional impact, even if it’s negative. I want our projects to invoke some kind of reaction, make you feel some type of way, preferably inspired.'

(Image credit: Joe Fletcher)

(Image credit: Joe Fletcher)

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