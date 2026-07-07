Beachman Bikes has unveiled the Aviator, a new line of three distinct electric motorbikes inspired by the ‘café racer’ sub-genre of racing machines developed back in the 1950s and 1960s from modified production bikes.

Beachman Aviator electric motorbike (Image credit: Beachman)

The electric era has given fresh impetus to the motorcycle market, encouraging those who would never normally consider a motorbike over, say, a scooter, to dip their toes into the world of performance two-wheelers. Beachman Bikes, based in Toronto, is rolling out the new Aviator in three distinct configurations in order to accommodate the varied legal status of e-motorbikes and bikes around the world.

Beachman Aviator electric motorbike (Image credit: Beachman)

First up is the Aviator Class 2 E-Bike, with a 55-mile range 2.8kWh battery or an 80-mile range 4.3kWh variant. Limited to 20mph top speed on the road or 35mph off-road, the E-Bike variant is offered in a variety of colour combinations, has space and pace to accommodate a passenger, as well as integral lockable storage. It’s pitched at first-time riders who want a step up from a conventional e-bike.

Beachman Aviator electric motorbike (Image credit: Beachman)

It’s joined by a Light Motorcycle version, with increased power, performance and capacity and therefore the requirement for insurance, registration and licence plates in the North American market, as well as a valid motorbike licence. Top speed is 45mph, with the same two battery options.

Beachman Aviator electric motorbike (Image credit: Beachman)

These two models will be followed soon by a flagship performance version of the Aviator, equivalent to a 125cc motorcycle. Range will top out at 125 miles and the available performance will easily match highway speeds.

According to Ben Taylor, who co-founded Beachman back in 2016 with Steve Payne, ‘Our new Aviator represents our next chapter – it reflects everything that we have learned from building some of the best two-wheel electric bikes in the world.'

Beachman Aviator electric motorbike (Image credit: Beachman)

The new range is based around an all-new frame, with an upright riding position, beautiful detailing and carefully deployed colour palettes. The craftsmanship is self-evident, from the leather saddle to the minimal controls and dials. Optional customisation is offered through a range of standard retro colours that can be applied to the ‘tank’ storage area, the leather bench seat, handlebars, grips, and saddlebags.

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Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Beachman) (Image credit: Beachman)

‘One of the biggest benefits of the new frame design is the built-in storage,’ says Taylor. ‘On a traditional gas motorcycle, that space is occupied by the fuel tank. With the Aviator, we were able to turn it into a lockable two-gallon storage compartment that's perfect for gloves, snacks, groceries, or whatever you need for the ride. It's one of those practical features that make everyday riding a lot more enjoyable without needing saddlebags or a backpack.’

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Integral theft-protection systems bring added peace of mind and there’s a welcome absence of screens or apps to keep the riding experience pure and simple.

‘Our goal has always been to build beautiful machines that inspire people to get outside, explore their surroundings, and enjoy their ride,’ says Taylor. ‘The Aviator embodies that philosophy by combining thoughtful craftsmanship with powerful modern electric technology that feels approachable for new riders and rewarding for experienced ones.’

Beachman Aviator electric motorbike (Image credit: Beachman)

Beachman Aviator E-Bike, from US$5,499, Aviator Light Motorcycle from US$5,999, BeachmanBikes.com, @Beachman