ANY is a brand-new mobility brand with a focus on two wheels not four. Making its debut at Milan Design Week 2026, the company introduced itself with the LUV1, a two-wheeled take on the utility bike that’s said to bring SUV-inspired packaging to create an ultra-practical daily driver.

ANY LUV1 electric motorbike (Image credit: ANY)

ANY was founded in 2024. CEO Pieter Van de Velde enlisted Granstudio in Turin, founded by Lowie Vermeersch, formerly design director at Pininfarina, to shape the LUV1. ‘Modern cities demand a fundamentally different kind of vehicle, yet much of what we see is the result of a ‘one size fits all’ mindset,’ says Vermeersch, ‘We set out to challenge that convention, designing something that truly belongs in the urban environment.’

The 120-litre cargo compartment of the LUV1 (Image credit: ANY)

Ruggedly styled, the LUV1 name comes from ‘Life Utility Vehicle’. Practical elements, like a modular cargo bay with interchangeable compartments and front and rear cargo racks, are combined with stylistic and comfort-focused features like the interchangeable door panels and customisable seat.

The cargo area offers an impressive 120 litres of storage. Thanks to clever engineering, the enclosure – which is formed from die-cast aluminium – also forms the structural chassis of the LUV1.

ANY LUV1 electric motorbike (Image credit: ANY)

‘We created the term Life Utility Vehicle to define an entirely new category - one that reflects our belief that urban vehicles should seamlessly adapt to people’s evolving needs, from commuting and errands to social plans and carrying everyday cargo,’ says Erik de Winter, ANY’s CCO. The company hopes to start production late next year and is taking expressions of interest on its website.

ANY LUV1 electric motorbike (Image credit: ANY)

The ONE from Blacksheep Power

The ONE electric motorbike from Blacksheep Power (Image credit: Blacksheep Power)

British electric motorcycle brand Blacksheep Power is also looking for a new niche to fill with their Blacksheep ONE, a machine with a focus on craft and performance. The model, which will be limited to 50 examples, incorporates an aluminium axial flux electric motor and promises a massive 700Nm – good to propel the bike to 60mph in 4.5 seconds and on to a perfectly adequate 80mph top speed.

The ONE electric motorbike from Blacksheep Power (Image credit: Blacksheep Power)

A modest 6.2kWh lithium-ion battery is good for a range of around 100 miles. Blacksheep will offer ONE customers the chance to customise their bike with bespoke artworks on the battery cover, as seen here, while the mechanical componentry and finishing will be to exacting, highly crafted standards.

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The company, which was founded in 2018 by Mark Gilligan, is based in Hertfordshire. Over the years it has developed its own proprietary powertrain using precise CNC-machined stainless steel and aluminium billet components. Gilligan, an engineer by training, is determined to bring luxury levels of detail and finishing to the electric motorbike sector alongside the pioneering propulsion technology developed by his company.

The Blacksheep ONE (Image credit: Blacksheep Power)

ANY LUV1, more information at RideAny.com, @ANYmobility

Blacksheep ONE, from £29,000 plus VAT, BlacksheepPower.com, @BlacksheepPower.UK