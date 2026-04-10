Coming soon to a city near you, this is the all-electric Honda Super-N. Debuting last year at the Japan Mobility Show, the carmaker has now taken the wraps of the final Euro-spec form of the Super-N, known as the Honda N-ONE back at home. Like all Japanese manufacturers, Honda has accomplished form in building tiny cars. For the most part, these scaled-down models are confined to the domestic marketplace.

Honda Super-N (Image credit: Honda)

At just 3.4 m long, the four-door, four-seater is one of the smallest vehicles you can buy. Whilst the original Keijidōsha legislation governed engine size (max 660 cc) as well as scale, the advent of electrification has shifted the focus and broadened the horizons of such compact engineering. The Super-N has a few precedents; Honda cites its own City Turbo II from 1983, but there’s also the more recent Honda e.

The 1983 Honda City Turbo II alongside the new Honda Super-N (Image credit: Honda)

Whilst we loved the e for its aesthetic, scale and delightful driving qualities, it was short on range and long on price and didn’t last long in the marketplace. The Super-N doesn’t quite have its clean-lined, four-square stance, but it does represent a cost revolution, promising to come in at under £20,000. For that price, you’ll get between 47 kW and 70 kW of power as well as an urban range of just under 200 miles (which falls to 128 miles in regular usage).

Honda Super-N dashboard (Image credit: Honda)

Honda is doubling down on what it calls the ‘joy of driving’, not something one necessarily associates with urban traffic. The zippy EV powertrain will certainly help, as will the introduction of a Boost mode and a simulated engine noise. The former replicates the feel of a seven-speed transmission, and Honda is also promising a dynamic performance that transcends the stodginess of the sector.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Honda) Honda Super-N interior details (Image credit: Honda) Honda Super-N interior details (Image credit: Honda) Honda Super-N interior details

That sporting character is very much in evident in the exterior design, which draws on the stout, beefy muscularity favoured by the Japanese custom scene. A wide stance, exaggerated aero elements and flared wheelarches give the Super-N a purposeful air.

The Honda Super-N has a multi-functional interior (Image credit: Honda)

Inside, you'll find robust materials with flashes of colour and a high level of kit, including Bose audio and a good balance of physical buttons. The interior colour scheme is a definite nod to the 80s-era graphics of the Turbo City II and Honda plans to offer a range of body graphic options. We'll report back from behind the wheel when we can.

The new Honda Super-N (Image credit: Honda)

Honda Super-N, available late summer 2026, from c£20,000, Honda.co.uk