Two volume manufacturers have revealed their next-generation small electric cars. In VW’s case, it’s another update for the enduring ID.3, whilst Hyundai has extended the Ioniq range to include the new compact Ioniq 3. Which offers the best approach to zero-emission urban motoring?

Volkswagen ID.3 Neo

Volkswagen ID.3 Neo (Image credit: Volkswagen)

And pivot. VW is returning to what it does best with the Neo version of the ID.3 electric hatchback, the third attempt to give this small car the same kudos as its longstanding ICE equivalents. Unsurprisingly, the Neo now looks more like the Polo or Golf than ever before, with the pebble-smoothness of the original ID.3 from 2019 gradually toughened up with a facelift and now given a substantial do-over, a visual approach which will ultimately be rolled out across the entire ID family.

Volkswagen ID.3 Neo (Image credit: Volkswagen)

Inside and out, the Neo represents a new way of doing things that, more often than not, has more in common with the old ways. Compare and contrast the interior and dash of the 2019 car with the Neo, and you’ll see that a host of switches and dials have appeared, including the transmogrification of VW’s hated capacitive steering wheel switches into more conventional buttons. Yes, it’s more conventional but it’s also utterly indicative of the trend towards analogue control on even the most digital of cars.

Volkswagen ID.3 Neo interior (Image credit: Volkswagen)

One thing the Neo emphatically does not do is make any regressive moves back to an ICE or PHEV powertrain, unlike certain other manufacturers who are quietly reengineering cars that debuted as pure EVs to accommodate wishy-washy government policy and the more strident consumers. Instead, the ID.3 Neo gets a new drive system with better efficiency. It’s a relatively compact car, so battery size is always the main restriction, but with the largest 79 kWh power pack, VW quotes a maximum range of 390 miles (630km).

Volkswagen ID.3 Neo (Image credit: Volkswagen)

New technologies also join the car for the first time, including the introduction of Connected Travel Assist, which offers traffic light recognition for the first time. The ID.3 can now also be used to power external devices, such as charging up an e-bike.

Hyundai Ioniq 3

Hyundai Ioniq 3 (Image credit: Hyundai)

In contrast, the Ioniq 3 is an all-new machine from Hyundai, albeit one that uses a familiar design language (see the Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 9, for example). With its kicked-up rear and shallow rear window, the Ioniq 3 is a very different visual proposition to the more conventional VW. Hyundai call this the ‘Aero Hatch’ typology, with the company’s trademark faceted bodywork extending through doors and sills like a cubist composition.

Hyundai Ioniq 3 (Image credit: Hyundai)

As well as improving interior space, the approach gives the Ioniq 3 impressive aerodynamics, helping it on its way to a projected WLTP range of 308 miles (496 km) in Long Range configuration with the 61kWh battery. It might be a smaller battery than the VW, but the efficiency levels are higher as the Hyundai is also substantially lighter than the VW (1,580 kg versus 1,966 kg). Both cars are full five-seaters, but the Ioniq 3 also trumps the ID.3 Neo in boot space (441 litres to 385 litres).

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hyundai Ioniq 3 interior (Image credit: Hyundai)

The similarities don’t stop there, however, for both cars major on button-driven interiors to supplement their large infotainment screens. And while the ID.3 Neo represents an incremental, evolutionary approach, Hyundai has the edge when it comes to executing a more contemporary-looking exterior, albeit on a tried and tested platform. Final pricing and availability for both models will be available soon.

Hyundai Ioniq 3 (Image credit: Hyundai)

Volkswagen ID.3 Neo, more information at Volkswagen.co.uk

Hyundai Ioniq 3, more information at Hyundai.com