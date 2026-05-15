The Vision BMW Alpina concept heralds a new stable of understated luxury cars

BMW is going subtle. Having finally absorbed the Alpina name into its Group in early 2026, the formerly independent tuning business known for carefully tweaking (only) BMWs for greater performance and comfort since 1965, now has in-house big budget Bavarian backing.

Vision BMW Alpina (Image credit: BMW Alpina)

The Vision BMW Alpina car – publicly unveiled within the elegant grounds of Villa d’Este on the shores of Lake Como in Italy on the evening of 15th May 2026 – is its brand manifesto. Alpina will now act as a counterpoint to BMW’s ballsy go-faster M cars and be, as Adrian van Hooydonk, head of BMW Group Design explained at an early private media preview on Lake Chiemsee, in southern Germany earlier this month, ‘about speed, not sport… faster, more comfortable.’

Vision BMW Alpina (Image credit: BMW Alpina)

The concept is the first at BMW created by Alpina design director Max Missoni since leaving his role as Polestar design director in mid-2024 and given the ‘less-is-more’ Swedish aesthetic of his former employer, the new BMW Alpina brand project is ideal for the Austria-born Missoni and his way of thinking.

Although based on a 5.2-metre-long wheelbase BMW 8 Series, the Vision concept has significantly standalone bodywork and a fully realised cabin, not so far from production reality (more of which later).

Vision BMW Alpina (Image credit: BMW Alpina)

Key to the car’s face is a pleasingly three-dimensional and gently forward-leaning ‘shark-nosed’ interpretation of the famous BMW kidney grille, enabled by carefully controlled back lighting which creates a floating effect and a greater sense of depth (than many of the current crop of fake-looking appliqué-style grilles in the market).

Vision BMW Alpina front wordmark (Image credit: BMW Alpina)

The body surfacing is full and flowing, rather than jagged and jarred by too many creases, cuts and vents, and the way the staggered rear lighting signature wraps around the car’s curvaceous rear is a masterclass in visually conveying powerful restraint.

Vision BMW Alpina rear detail (Image credit: BMW Alpina)

The interior design is just as luxuriously understated, but benefits from numerous ‘second reads’ which form a key part of the Alpina brand approach. Former Rolls-Royce Bespoke designer Alex Innes is now Alpina’s design lead working with Missoni, and you can tell.

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The front cabin of the Vision BMW Alpina (Image credit: BMW Alpina)

Many fine details reveal themselves after closer scrutiny, from the feel of Rolls-Royce specification semi-aniline leather and precise crystal controls to the unusually coloured and designed thick/thin ‘bridge-stitching’ in the seat backs and elsewhere.

The rear cabin of the Vision BMW Alpina (Image credit: BMW Alpina)

There’s luxury surprise-and-delight in the rear seats too, via yachting industry-inspired illuminated and magnetised rear centre console cupholders with bespoke glasses, as Missoni quipped at the car’s preview, ‘so you always know where your nearest drink is.’

Glasses in the rear seat cupholders (Image credit: BMW Alpina)

The BMW Alpina’s various driving modes back up this approach. ‘Comfort Plus’ is the standard setting and ‘Speed’ the performance one – compared to ‘Personal’ and ‘Sport’ on other BMWs – and Alpina gear shifts and suspension will both offer more relaxed fast progress.

The Vision concept is fully drivable with a V8 petrol engine under its bonnet, but the platform is fluid enough to take electrified and full-electric powertrains too. The connecting thread is that all should enable ultra rapid and capable but comfortable transport.

Vision BMW Alpina (Image credit: BMW Alpina)

Customisation will be a big part of the BMW Alpina brand offering too, as Missoni explained: ‘There will be steps in individualisation. First, we offer a very curated one, then you can go beyond that and make your own choices as a customer.’ The first production BMW Alpina models in 2027 will be based on the 7 Series and X7 and although initial production volumes are not expected to be very high, they will not be capped either.

Vision BMW Alpina (Image credit: BMW Alpina)

Pricing will start above the current BMW 7 Series but below BMW Group sister brand Rolls-Royce and vehicles will be available in selected dealers and markets worldwide.

BMWAlpina.com, @BMWAlpina.official