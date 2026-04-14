Rolls-Royce announces a new chapter in coachbuilt automobiles, Project Nightingale

Rolls-Royce has formalised its ultra-high-end bespoke service with the introduction of a dedicated Coachbuild Collection programme and the unveiling of the first vehicle in this ultra-exclusive series. This is Project Nightingale, an invitation to the world’s select coterie of craft-loving UHNWIs to sign up for a unique commissioning journey.

Rolls-Royce Project Nightingale (Image credit: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars)

Following on from the hand-crafted, one-off output of the company’s Coachbuild department – including cars like the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail – the Coachbuild Collection is expanding access, although an invitation will be required. Project Nightingale, revealed here, will result in just 100 cars, with the first client deliveries expected in 2028 (a timeline that gives some hint of the depth of engagement and length of the process required).

Rolls-Royce Project Nightingale (Image credit: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars)

The Nightingale name is yet another allusion to the much-mythologised life and work of the company’s co-founder, Sir Henry Royce. Royce’s French Riviera estate had a house given over to his design team. Named Le Rossignol, ‘the nightingale’, it’s an aptly beautiful and mysterious name for a car that conveys a very distinct Art Deco appearance.

Rolls-Royce Project Nightingale (Image credit: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars)

Using the aluminium spaceframe platform – the so-called ‘Architecture of Luxury’ - that underpins the current range, the first Project Nightingale car is a streamlined two-seater of naval scale. According to Domagoj Dukec, Director of Design at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars since 2024, ‘Project Nightingale is built on the design principles that define this marque at its most compelling – grand proportions, absolute surface discipline, and a clarity of line that rewards the closest attention.’

Rolls-Royce Project Nightingale (Image credit: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars)

This debut is a production concept, intended to validate the aesthetic and design approach ahead of a more comprehensive development programme due to start this summer. Most notably, the concept is a pure EV, an approach Rolls-Royce pretty much mastered first time out with the 2023 Rolls-Royce Spectre. Whether or not the chosen 100 will be able to opt for the company’s whisper-quiet ICE powertrain remains to be seen.

Rolls-Royce Project Nightingale (Image credit: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars)

Project Nightingale brings together the ‘Streamlined Moderne’ styling of the 1920s and 30s, albeit in a more extreme and elaborate way, with the timeless appeal of a grand convertible. The carved, monolithic forms of contemporary Rolls-Royces have been taken to new limits, with light signatures pared back to vertical blades front and rear, with massive 24” wheels supporting the dramatically tapering 5.76m long body.

Rolls-Royce Project Nightingale rear lights (Image credit: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars)

These Jazz Age signatures have been distilled into three components, the upright Pantheon Grille, the long fuselage-like line that runs from front to rear, and what RR terms ‘Flying wings’, or ‘sculptural volumes that create tension across the overall form and pull the eye towards the rear.’

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Rolls-Royce Project Nightingale interior (Image credit: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars)

Combine the acres of bodywork with the electric powertrain and the designers have found themselves with ample surfacing for expression. This being a Rolls-Royce, the statement is subtle yet undeniable imposing, with the blank front end offering a solemn, expression-less presence (will any of the invited customers want to incorporate on a more familiar face, perhaps?).

Rolls-Royce Project Nightingale cabin (Image credit: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars)

It’s certainly a substantial conveyance for two, with the long rear deck not yet giving up any secrets about luggage capacity in the side-opening ‘Piano Boot’, or even special bespoke features. All that is part of the delight of the Project Nightingale customer journey. Rolls-Royce has installed a traditional soft-top, engineered to exacting standards for a hushed cabin ambience, yet still capable of ‘preserving the sounds that enhance the romance of driving – such as raindrops on canvas.’

The Starlight Breeze feature envelops driver and passenger (Image credit: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars)

In the absence of the marque’s Starlight Headliner, Rolls-Royce’s design team have come up with an equivalent, the ‘Starlight Breeze’ suite, a panoply of 10,500 fibre optic stars that wrap the interior at shoulder height, with changing light patterns derived from the song of nightingales.

Again, customer preferences might vary, with endless possibilities available. Rolls will ensure that a select collection of colour finishes and materials – such as the blue coachwork with its integral red flakes – will only ever be available for Project Nightingale cars.

Project Nightingale features a unique shimmering paint colour (Image credit: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars)

Customer demand is clearly calling for this kind of close collaboration. ‘Some of the most discerning Rolls-Royce clients in the world asked us for our most ambitious work,’ confirms Chief Executive Chris Brownridge, ‘We responded by bringing three things together that have never coexisted within our brand: the complete design freedom of coachbuilding, our powerful, near-silent all-electric powertrain, and a uniquely potent yet serene expression of open-top motoring – an experience that only this technology makes possible.’

Rolls-Royce Project Nightingale (Image credit: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars)

For Dukec, Project Nightingale marks the start of a new chapter in Rolls-Royce design. ‘For me, this landmark motor car feels both inevitable and completely unexpected, and it will shape everything that follows.’

Rolls-RoyceMotorCars.com, @RollsRoyceCars