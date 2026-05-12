What if a bike could fit on a plane? The bicycle has long symbolised urban freedom, yet it has never been easy to take beyond the city. Trains make it difficult, taxis often refuse it, and airports were never designed to accommodate it. However, with the Lemmo Zero e-bike, Munich-based design studio Zanzotti seeks to change this.

Lemmo Zero e-bike can go anywhere (Image credit: Lemmo)

Developed in collaboration with Berlin micro-mobility company Lemmo (creator of the One E+ Bike), Zero is an ultra-compact, foldable e-bike that seeks to rethink short-distance travel. At its core, the project responds to growing urban density and the demand for flexible, sustainable transport. ‘Zero is a direct reflection of contemporary life and future city development,’ states Zanzotti founder Christian Zanzotti.

The Lemmo Zero in folded form (Image credit: Lemmo)

This ambition reflects Zanzotti’s wider design philosophy, which centres on the seamless integration of intelligent product design with electrified mobility. Since setting up the design studio in 2013, Zanzotti and his team have built a reputation across automotive, product, and furniture design, guided by a commitment to clarity, precision, and innovation.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Lemmo) (Image credit: Lemmo) (Image credit: Lemmo)

According to Zanzotti, the original concept for the bike was driven by a focus on extreme compactness without compromising usability. ‘The ambition was to create a product compact enough to be carried on airplanes as standard luggage,’ he explains.

Come fly with me: the future of foldable e-bikes (Image credit: Lemmo)

Rather than designing a bicycle that could fold into a 28-inch suitcase, the project sought to rethink the folding typology altogether. ‘We wanted to create a bike that seamlessly transitions between riding and carrying, without feeling like a compromise in either state.’ The result is a three-fold structure, aided by a magnetic system and quick-release lever, which allows the two-wheeler to be fully folded in under 30 seconds.

The battery pack is detachable (Image credit: Lemmo)

Visually, the Zero reflects a restrained design language, balancing technical complexity with a clean, refined silhouette. It also weighs in at 10.5kg (plus another 2.3 kg for the battery), thanks to an ultra-light laminated carbon fibre frame. ‘The lighter the bike, the more likely users are to fold, carry, and integrate it into their daily routines,’ Zanzotti states. It compares well to the Brompton Electric T-Line, which comes in at 13.8kg versus 12.8kg for the Zero.

Lemmo Zero e-bike, designed by Zanzotti (Image credit: Lemmo)

The Smartpac battery functions both as the vehicle's power source and a portable energy supply, delivering an electric range of 30 to 40km. ‘The electric drivetrain is fully embedded, enabling extended range while maintaining a minimal and intuitive user experience,’ Zanzotti says, pointing out that the dual modes allow you to use the Zero as both a normal and electric bike.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The bike also links to an app that allows you to check the battery status, gather ride data, and plan out your journey. The result is a vehicle that bridges the gap between technology, cycling and sustainability.

Lemmo Zero e-bike, designed by Zanzotti (Image credit: Lemmo)

The Zero doesn’t claim to solve mobility challenges. Instead, it suggests that the future of micromobility may lie not in making vehicles larger, faster, or more powerful, but in making them more convenient. Zanzotti’s latest work proposes a future where taking a bike on a plane is no longer an exception, but an expectation, where urban freedom doesn’t end at the city’s edge, but travels with you.

The Lemmo Zero's dimensions, compared to a conventional e-bike (Image credit: Lemmo)

Lemmo Zero, from €2,390, LemmoFuture.com, @LemmoFuture, Zanzotti.com, @Zanzotti_industrial_design