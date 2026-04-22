Full marks to the specification committee on this particular example of Theon Design’s restomod Porsche 911. The UK company specialises in taking Porsche’s evergreen sports car and splicing the best bits from every generation, aesthetical and mechanical, resulting in bespoke one-off creations for similarly exacting clients.

Porsche 911 by Theon Design (Image credit: Theon Design)

This new build, dubbed MEX001, is due to head out to South America where it will join the collection of its new owner, a Mexico-based architect. They are clearly a client of exceptional taste – the 911 is finished in a unique light-shifting colour that Theon has whipped up by combining two Porsche spec tones from the past.

Porsche 911 by Theon Design (Image credit: Theon Design)

By blending Nato Olive Green and Underberg , the Oxfordshire-based firm has discovered the Holy Grail of retro hues, something that feels vintage but which has a contemporary shimmer to match the many, many updates that make a Theon Design model.

Porsche 911 by Theon Design (Image credit: Theon Design)

As with all the company’s rebuilds, this commission involved taking a 964-era 911 back to its constituent parts and then rebuilding the chassis with new carbon fibre body panels and a rebuilt 3.8-litre flat-six engine.

The latter is uprated to 407bhp which, when combined with a weight saving of 325kg over the original, gives supercar performance in a classic car body. These qualities are exaggerated through new panels that strip away the 964’s 1980s-era looks in favour of a more pared-down form reminiscent of the very first 911s.

Porsche 911 by Theon Design (Image credit: Theon Design)

Another new element on this particular commission is the bespoke carbon fibre ducktail spoiler, familiar to Porsche fans as the dominant feature on the iconic 911 Carrera 2.7 RS from 1973. Classic five spoke Fuchs-style wheels, ‘Porsche’ graphics and a subtle racing stripe complete the exterior look. Semi-active suspension has also been fitted, along with a switchable exhaust system.

Porsche 911 by Theon Design interior (Image credit: Theon Design)

Inside, the specs just keep getting better. The Recaro seats pair Liquorice and Saddle Brown leather with houndstooth inserts (Pepita cloth, to be precise), with structural carbon fibre elements encircling the passenger compartment.

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The dashboard is Porsche’s familiar and famed five-dial linear design, only it uses machined billet aluminium to match the new air vents, door handles and switchgear. The dials themselves are bespoke units incorporating the Theon logo.

The car takes a minimal approach to technology, with a Bluetooth-only audio system run off a smartphone, paired with a six-speaker, Focal-powered amplifier. There’s also a discreetly hidden feed to the reversing camera.

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It takes around 6,000 hours for Theon’s team to create one of these unique machines, with every element of the car built to a customer’s exacting specification. With a maximum output of six cars a year, these unique Porsche restomods pair modern drivability and performance with the aesthetic greatest hits of the German manufacturer through subtle technology and impeccable craft.

Porsche 911 by Theon Design (Image credit: Theon Design)

A Theon Design commission starts from £430,000 excluding donor car, shipping and local taxes, TheonDesign.com, @Theon.Design