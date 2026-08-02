Sweden’s classic car community has its own high-end event, The Aurora, now in its third year
Wallpaper* took a trip to the Swedish summer resort of Båstad to soak up the atmosphere at the third edition of The Aurora Concours
This year, The Aurora returned to Sweden’s west coast for its third edition, from 26–28 June 2026. Once again, the event transformed the picturesque Norrviken Gardens in Båstad into a celebration of automotive excellence. Welcoming more than 16,500 visitors, The Aurora further strengthened its reputation as one of Northern Europe’s most exciting car shows.
At the heart of the weekend was a unique double concours that featured both classic automobiles and modern hypercars. The carefully curated selection reflected The Aurora's distinctive ability to unite automotive heritage with contemporary design.
This year’s highlights included the world-first public appearance of the Rolls-Royce Spectre Series II, the unveiling of the Lamborghini Fenomeno Roadster, and the showcase of the production Koenigsegg Gemera.
Beyond the concours, visitors could enjoy an extensive programme of talks, exhibitions, and activations. The expanding Aurora Yacht Show also added another dimension to the event, showcasing an impressive collection of luxury vessels in the nearby harbour.
By combining lifestyle with high-end vehicles, The Aurora continues to establish itself as an international platform that celebrates automotive heritage, innovation, and craft.
Our highlights from The Aurora 2026
Mercedes-Benz Classic
The Mercedes-Benz Classic stand at The Aurora marked 140 years of innovation by placing the brand’s past, present and future in direct conversation. At the centre of the display were two carefully paired moments in automotive history. The 1937 W 125 Silver Arrow sat alongside the 2018 Vision EQ Silver Arrow concept car, drawing a clear line between Mercedes-Benz’s racing heritage and its electric future.
Nearby, the iconic 1970 C 111-II was presented alongside the 2023 Vision One-Eleven, highlighting how experimental design continues to shape the brand’s approach to performance, technology and form.
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The display also celebrated the C 111’s distinctive gold-orange ‘Weißherbst’ finish, a colour that has become closely associated with one of Mercedes-Benz’s most recognisable experimental vehicles.
Visitors were also able to see a Mercedes-Benz 300 SL, two running authentic replicas of the 1886 Benz Patent-Motorwagen, and the Roarington simulator challenge, bringing together heritage, storytelling and interactive engagement in one stand. ‘At The Aurora, we brought technological and design history to life,’ says CEO of Mercedes-Benz Heritage, Marcus Breitschwerdt.
Brabus
Brabus made its debut at the event with a bold showcase of modern high-performance luxury. The centrepiece was the Brabus Bodo, a Gran Turismo Coupe created in tribute to the company’s founder Bodo Buschmann. Built as a statement of power, craftsmanship, and elegance, this vehicle will be limited to just 77 units worldwide – a tribute to 1977, the founding year of Brabus.
‘The Aurora was the perfect location to celebrate the official Scandinavia premiere of the new Brabus Bodo, and the response we received from everyone who stopped by our display was absolutely incredible’ says CEO and owner of Brabus, Constantin Buschmann.
The display also included the Brabus Rocket GTS, the Brabus 700 based on the Range Rover P 615 SV LWB, and the Braus 800 Cabrio based on the Mercedes-AMG G 63. Together, the line-up captured the brand’s ‘1 Second Wow’ philosophy, blending opulence with visual impact.
Koenigsegg
One of the most anticipated moments of the weekend was the public debut of the Koenigsegg Sadair’s Spear. The hypercar showcased the Swedish brand’s evolving design and engineering ambition. With sharpened aerodynamics, a track-focused character, and unmistakable road presence, it is a celebration of high-end automotive design.
Alongside the full-size car, a 1:1 Lego replica brought a playful element to the display. Built from 327,000 bricks without glue, the model recently set the world record for the fastest Lego car, reaching 69mph.
The stand also featured two Koenigsegg Gemeras, the world’s first four-seat Megacar, as well as the CCGT, the company’s only GT1 race car. Visitors could also see the CC Prototype and Koenigsegg’s first production car, the CC8S.
‘The Aurora has, in a very short time, established itself as a refreshing addition to the world’s leading concours events,’ says Christian von Koenigsegg, CEO and founder of Koenigsegg.