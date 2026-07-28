Thornley Kelham’s new restomod takes a very specific moment in motor racing history and recreates it as an ultra-light, bespoke sports car. To the uninitiated, the British niche manufacturer’s Porsche 356 European SL looks like a stripped-down, hot-rodded version of Porsche’s very first sports car, as popularised by custom builders around the world.

Thornley Kelham Porsche 356 European SL (Image credit: Ed Curtis)

But the European SL has a more authentic claim to fame. The car was inspired by the Porsche Type 514, the specially lightened, all-aluminium racing version of the 356 (also known as the 356 SL for Super Leicht) developed for the 24 Hours of Le Mans. It was Porsche’s debut race at the Circuit de la Sarthe – its first race anywhere, to be accurate – and the little ultra-light 356 went on to win its class.

The European SL is meticulously hand-built (Image credit: Ed Curtis)

Four 356 SLs were built for the race, with fared-in wheels, and specially streamlined bodywork. Thornley Kelham’s homage isn’t quite as extreme, but it is certainly a hymn to the art of aluminium bodywork. The company will also ensure its modern iteration of the coupé is constructed to cope with modern standards of performance and dynamics and everyday usability.

The car is powered by a bespoke 2,332 cc air-cooled flat-four engine (Image credit: Ed Curtis)

‘We are extremely proud to present our new Porsche 356 European SL, 75 years after the original Type 514 was waved away from Zuffenhausen by Ferry Porsche to compete in the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans race,’ says company founder Simon Thornley. From the handcrafted panels – made with a skill honed over years of exacting restorations – to the stripped-down, minimalist interior, this is a modern iteration of a classic Porsche form.

Thornley Kelham specialises in aluminium bodywork (Image credit: Ed Curtis)

There are subtle upgrades to the styling, inside and out, while the panel fit and finish far exceed what was possible back in the 1950s. Under the teardrop shaped bodywork is a bespoke 2,332 cc air-cooled flat-four engine, available with either 180 bhp or 200 bhp. A five-speed gearbox (over the original’s four) with the option of passive dampers.

This all weighs in at 930kg, unless you ladle on the options. These include fitted luggage and upgrades to interior electronics and systems. ‘I wanted to deliver a car that Porsche themselves might have done were they not hindered by 1950s engineering capabilities,’ says Pim van de Riet, 356 programme director and an original 356 owner. ‘Our 356 European SL captures everything I love about the original, reimagined without compromise for the 21st century.’

The Cotswolds-based company was founded in 2008. Thornley Kelham’s other products include the Lancia Aurelia Outlaw B20GT, updated versions of the Jaguar XK and more traditional classic car restorations, across marques like Alfa Romeo, Aston Martin, Lamborghini, and Bizzarrini. The company plans to make fifty examples of the Porsche 356 European SL and is taking expressions of interest now.

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Thornley Kelham Porsche 356 European SL (Image credit: Ed Curtis)

ThornleyKelham.com, @ThornleyKelham