It might have been a company founded on the premise of one-size-fits-all mass production, but these days Ford does its best to cater for every single wafer-thin slice of the global demographic pie. From people’s cars to hypercars, pick-ups to EVs, there’s a Ford product for everyone, or so the company hopes. Along the way, that’s resulted in an awful lot of product, in amongst which there are plenty of gems, from elegant classics to performance stars.

Mustang 1967-68 GT500CR Carbon by Classic Recreations (Image credit: Classic Recreations)

We’ve assembled examples of contemporary re-takes of four of the latter, from iconic muscle courtesy of Ford USA to cult performance machines from its European division. Restomods now part of the mainstream, rivalling supercars in ability and price. With exotica of all stripes catered for by various specialists, this quartet of fast Fords shows the scope and depth of the scene.

Cape Advanced Vehicles GT MkII

Cape Advanced Vehicles GT MkII alongside a regular GT40 from the firm (Image credit: Cape Advanced Vehicles)

The GT MkII is a new release from Cape Advanced Vehicles in Cape Town, South Africa. The firm has nearly 30 years of experience building exacting replicas of the Ford GT40, the Le Mans-winning race car developed in record time to take on Ferrari in the 1960s.

With only just over 100 original cars built, the GT40 has become a favourite for replicas and replicas over the years. There have also been official revivals in the form of Ford’s own GT90 concept and subsequent Ford GT, two generations of which were built in the 20th century as a homage to the original.

Cape Advanced Vehicles GT MkII (Image credit: Cape Advanced Vehicles)

CAV’s GT MkII is only vaguely related to the GT40 replicas the company became known for. Instead, it’s a contemporary update of the GT40 aesthetic in both look and feel. Under the skin is Audi’s 4.2-litre V8, usually found in the Audi R8. It certainly delivers authentic levels of performance, but the stance and proportions of the new MkII imply that R8 componentry underpins a lot more than just the powerplant.

Cape Advanced Vehicles GT MkII (right) (Image credit: Cape Advanced Vehicles)

Kicking off with a edition celebrating the GT40’s 1-2-3 victory at the 1966 Le Mans, CAV has deployed a subtly altered update of the blue and orange Gulf livery so closely associated with these cars. Restomod Ford or reworked Audi? Collectors will decide.

CAV GT MkII, more information at CapeAdvancedVehicles.com, @CapeAdvancedVehicles

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Ford Escort XR3i by Tolman Edition

Ford Escort XR3i by Tolman Engineering (Image credit: Tolman Engineering)

From a homage to the sublime to a reputational reboot, the newest project from Tolman Edition is the transformation of another 1980s hot hatch icon, following on from its acclaimed reworking of the Peugeot 205 GTI. The XR3i Tolman Edition gives the 80s Escort a lavish overhaul that’s quite at odds with the plasticky, fragile feel of the original.

The fuel-injected XR editions of everyday Fords like Fiestas and Escorts tended to be highly prized by the era’s more hot-headed young drivers, meaning pristine originals are thin on the ground due to alteration and obliteration.

Ford Escort XR3i by Tolman Engineering (Image credit: Tolman Engineering)

Tolman describe their approach as ‘non-invasive performance, reliability and dynamic improvements’, and the XR3i is present and correct in all its glory, with colour-matched white bumpers and futuristic badging. This is a truly niche offering, created as a one-off for a passionate client.

Ford Escort XR3i by Tolman Engineering (Image credit: Tolman Engineering)

Under the bonnet, the stock engine has been given a 50% power hike over the original, while improved handling has been added to cope with the extra poke. It’s one of four different reworked 80s icons Tolman Engineering is scheduled to unveil this year.

TolmanEngineering.co.uk, @TolmanEngineering

Mustang 1967-68 GT500CR Carbon by Classic Recreations

Mustang 1967-68 GT500CR Carbon by Classic Recreations (Image credit: Classic Recreations)

Another popular Ford to revisit is the Mustang, which remains in production after seven generations. Brutishly charming, the various versions of the Mustang offer a mix of classic cruisers and V8-powered muscle cars.

It’s the latter that have the most traction amongst enthusiasts and restorers, with the models breathed on by tuner Shelby American the most sought after. Through a complex web of recreations, variations and licensing agreements, we have this, the Mustang 1967-68 GT500CR Carbon.

Mustang 1967-68 GT500CR Carbon by Classic Recreations (Image credit: Classic Recreations)

To the uninitiated, the GT500CR looks like a late series one model, back when the Mustang was bulking up in response to the surging popularity of the all-American muscle car. The body might look classic, but it’s entirely formed from ultra-light, high-grade carbon fibre.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Classic Recreations) (Image credit: Classic Recreations)

Under that striped bonnet sits a 21st century Ford Performance Gen IV Coyote 5.0L V8 engine which can be tuned to put out a maximum of 900hp. Everything else about this mean machine is fully hand-crafted, creating a true restomod supercar from a relatively modest starting point.

Mustang 1967-68 GT500CR Carbon by Classic Recreations, from $549,900, Classic-Recreations.com, @ClassicCreations

Escort Mk1 RS by Boreham Motorworks

Escort Mk1 RS by Boreham Motorworks (Image credit: Boreham Motorworks)

Another example of automotive extremism applied to a stock base car is the new Escort Mk1 RS by Boreham Motorworks. Originally introduced in 1967, the first-generation Escort was built in the millions, a sensible family car for Europe.

It was also an accomplished track and rally machine, with Ford’s works race team winning a swathe of titles in the 1960s and 1970s. These highly tuned versions gave rise to some rare and highly desirable road cars, including the Escort Mexico and RS1600.

Escort Mk1 RS by Boreham Motorworks (Image credit: Boreham Motorworks)

Boreham Motorworks was founded to continue the legacy of these fast Fords, named for the location of the workshop that built the originals. The new company has been fully licensed to recreate the Escort by Ford itself – and it explicitly states that this is an all-new machine and not a restomod.

The company plans to make 150 examples for sale around the world, with the familiar Mk1 form subtly muscularised and made from steel, sitting atop a brand-new chassis and suspension system.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Boreham Motorworks) (Image credit: Boreham Motorworks) (Image credit: Boreham Motorworks) (Image credit: Boreham Motorworks) (Image credit: Boreham Motorworks) (Image credit: Boreham Motorworks)

Inside, the interior is formed from leather and carbon, with modern (strictly analogue) instrumentation and a few more creature comforts than the original. Not too comfortable, mind, because the ambition is to build a sub-900kg car that is, in the company’s words, ‘the ultimate B-road car’.

Boreham have built their own naturally aspirated inline-four-cylinder engine, with a redline at around 10,000rpm and output of 330PS. Cult superstardom surely beckons.

Boreham Motorworks Escort Mk1 RS, from £295,000 / $400,000, BorehamMotorworks.com, @BorehamMotorworks