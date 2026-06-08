We’ve already admired their alarm clock and the recent high-profile LoveFrom collaboration on the ultra-refined Sailing Lantern. Now the luxury appliance maker is bringing its acclaimed NatureWind Studio fan across the Pacific.

Balmuda NatureWind Studio fan (Image credit: Balmuda)

This particular model has been highly popular in Japan ever since its introduction in 2010. Using Balmuda’s own dual-blade airflow technology, the NatureWind Studio is a sizeable machine that’s both quiet and powerful. The twin blade system combines an inner blade for slow-moving airflow and a faster outer blade that is ‘designed to feel more like wind through an open window’.

Balmuda Naturewind Studio $429 SHOP NOW

Coupled together, Balmuda’s fan can shift a surprising amount air across a much wider area than a regular single-bladed fan – the company suggests it’s up to four times as much. Ultra quiet operation (down to just 9 dB on the lowest of the five speed settings) makes this a great fan for the bedroom. The maximum airflow – in so-called ‘Jet Mode’ – can punch air for distances of up to 75 feet.

Balmuda NatureWind Studio fan (Image credit: Balmuda)

The design is suitably elegant for incorporation into the home for all-year-round use. Sitting on a sturdy but lightweight metal tripod base the whole weighs in at around 4kg and stands about 90cm high. Available in black or white, the fan has an industrial feel design with a simple button-driven interface (no screens or apps) and an integral power cord.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Balmuda) (Image credit: Balmuda) (Image credit: Balmuda)

The unit is made in Japan, alongside Balmuda’s other domestic products, which include everything from kettles to clocks, speakers and grills. Founded by Gen Terao in 2003, the Tokyo-based company started as a one-man operation but has expanded to encompass all aspects of ultra-refined domestic design.

NatureWind Studio fan, $429.00, US.Balmuda.com