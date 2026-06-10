To accompany their collaborative Sound Club installation at the 2026 3 Days of Design, Fritz Hansen and Technics have teamed up to launch a unique limited edition of the Technics SL-40CBT Direct Drive Turntable paired with a matching reissue of the Kaiser Idell Luxus 6631-T desk lamp.

Technics SL-40CBT Direct Drive Turntable and the Kaiser Idell Luxus 6631-T desk lamp (Image credit: Technics x Fritz Hansen)

Both units are characterised by their matching deep burgundy finish, a colourway that unites two products designed over three decades apart. The lamp first appeared in 1936, created by designer Christian Dell, once the head of the metal workshop in the Walter Gropius-era Bauhaus in Weimar. It joins an upgraded edition of the Technics direct drive SL deck, first introduced in 1970.

Technics SL-40CBT Direct Drive Turntable (Image credit: Technics x Fritz Hansen)

Previewed at the 3 Days of Design installation, the two editions draw a direct synergy between the art of industrial design and the contemplative act of listening to music. It’s as if the attention to detail lavished on the turntable and the lamp can in some way draw more detail out of the music itself.

Technics SL-40CBT Direct Drive Turntable, first introduced in 1970 (Image credit: Technics x Fritz Hansen)

According to Technics’ Ryo Ogasawara, ‘Music is an art of time. Time flows without form, quietly imprinting itself on our emotions through sound. In this collaboration, light shapes space, and the sound that emerges allows time to be felt, seeking to give rise to an experience that is deeply human.’

Kaiser Idell Luxus 6631-T desk lamp, designed by Christian Dell in 1936 (Image credit: Technics SL-40CBT Direct Drive Turntable)

Dario Reicherl, the CEO of Fritz Hansen’s Asia division, was one of the driving forces behind the Copenhagen installation. ‘Sound and light both change how a space feels without touching its structure,’ he explains, ‘That's what we wanted to explore, two objects with distinct origins that, together, form a setting that is considered and deeply human.’

Kaiser Idell Luxus 6631-T desk lamp (Image credit: Technics x Fritz Hansen)

The lamp is undeniably a classic, fusing Bauhaus geometric precision with just the right amount of detailed craft and metalwork. Like many high-design items of the modernist era, it evokes the simplicity and straightforward simplicity of a machine-made industrial object yet actually requires high levels of craft and skill to realise. Its influence can be seen in the mass-produced lamps that continue to roll off the production lines of manufacturers like IKEA.

Technics SL-40CBT Direct Drive Turntable and the Kaiser Idell Luxus 6631-T desk lamp (Image credit: Technics x Fritz Hansen)

The Technics SL-40CBT turntable is more of a mass-produced object, albeit one with a different kind of influence. The direct-drive motor system not only provided extremely stable rotation and accurate sound, but it paved the way for DJ culture. Scratching and beat matching are nigh-on impossible with a traditional belt-driven system; stop the record and it won’t instantly restart but slowly build up speed. Direct-drive systems, pioneered by Technics and epitomised in the legendary SL-1200 model, kept the tempo steady even as the record was manipulated by the DJ.

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Technics SL-40CBT Direct Drive Turntable (Image credit: Technics x Fritz Hansen)

The two companies will make a limited number of each object available from later in the year. Fritz Hansen is set to offer 200 lamps across Asia and Europe markets, while the Technics turntable will be manufactured in a limited edition of up to 300 units. These will be placed on display at select Fritz Hansen partner stores and sold through the company’s usual distribution channels around the world.

Kaiser Idell Luxus 6631-T desk lamp by Christian Dell (Image credit: Technics x Fritz Hansen)

FritzHansen.com, @FritzHansen

Technics.com, @technics_global