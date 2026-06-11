Birdie’s flock expands as the Danish home tech brand introduces two new wellness products

We’ve got a lot of love for Birdie, the indoor air quality monitor that transforms the metaphorical canary in the coal mine into a real-world device. Now the Danish company is back with a wider range of products, the Birdie Home Collection, using the platform of 3 Days of Design 2026 to tweet out the good news.

Birdie's Home of Fresh Air at 3 Days of Design 2026 (Image credit: Birdie)

From later this year, the original yellow Birdie will be updated and joined by two new products, Birdie Podium and Birdie Flame. According to designer Hans Augestenberg, who co-founded Birdie with Andreas Kofoed Sørensen, it was time to expand the original concept.

Birdie founders Hans Augestenborg and Andreas Kofoed Sørensen (Image credit: Kasper Bøttern)

‘Birdie started with a simple idea: to make invisible air quality visible,’ Augestenberg explains ‘With this collection, we are taking that idea further, moving from a single product into a broader design brand for healthier indoor living. The goal is to create technology that people actually want to live with.’

Birdie Pro air monitor (Image credit: Theis Bothmann)

The new Birdie Pro updates the avian form of the air monitor to include app support and full smart-home integration. The sensors have also been enhanced but the form factor stays reassuringly similar, harking back to the hapless canaries that once kept coalminers safe from gas leaks.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Kasper Bøttern) (Image credit: Kasper Bøttern) (Image credit: Kasper Bøttern)

Severe toxicity is no longer the enemy, but day to day pollutants, which ebb and flow depending on factors like weather and traffic. If Birdie sits proud atop its perch, all is well – when the air quality drops, so does Birdie Pro. In true Danish fashion, the solution to the problem is simply to open a window and let the house breathe.

Birdie Podium air purifier (Image credit: Kasper Westergaard Nielsen)

The two new additions start with Birdie Podium, a dedicated air purifier that eschews the space age cylinders so beloved by the industry and re-imagines it as a piece of classic furniture. Podium takes the form of a wooden pedestal, a place to stack stuff or display objets d’art whilst also functioning as an air purifier that quietly and efficiently improves the quality of your home environment.

An exploded view of Birdie Podium (Image credit: Kasper Westergaard Nielsen)

The wooden finish is a welcome dose of Scandinavian warmth in a sector that tends to be rather clinical. Podium is also joined by Birdie Flame, a soft lighting device that takes a different tack to achieve domestic wellness. Flame is an LED candle that mimics the tone and light texture of a real flame. As an added bonus, sensors allow Flame to be lit and extinguished via mimicked match and blowing out gestures.

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Birdie Flame LED light (Image credit: Birdie)

Sørensen and Augestenberg launched Birdie in 2022 and have since sold over 70,000 of the distinctive air monitors in over 70 countries. The new products continue the company’s aim of improving the quality of life indoors without overburdening our homes with tech.

Save a bird, open a window (Image credit: Birdie)

Birdie Pro unboxing (Image credit: Theis Bothmann)

Birdie Pro (Image credit: Theis Bothmann)

Birdie’s ‘Home of Fresh Air’ is open until June 12 at Badstuestræde 12, 1209 Copenhagen as part of 3daysofdesign.dk, Birdie.design, Kickstarter.com, @Birdie.Scandinavia