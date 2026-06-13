Upmarket is where it’s at, even in the realm of domestic appliances. The latest launch from Shark taps into all the contemporary sybaritic signifiers, from the refined, subtle but distinctive palette to the use of careful detailing and satin accents. This is the Shark Home Luxe Collection, a smart new selection of vacuuming devices that brings colour to the fore.

PowerDetect UV robot vacuum from the Luxe Collection (Image credit: Shark)

For now, the Luxe Collection offers two different machines, one of Shark’s takes on the traditional stand-up vacuum cleaner – the lightweight PowerDetect Speed Cordless Vacuum Clean and Empty System – and the latest in robotic cleaning technology, the Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal™ 2-In-1 Vac and Mop.

The full suite PowerDetect UV robot vacuum colours (Image credit: Shark)

Shark already considers these cleaning machines to be at the top of their game – the company is currently American’s leading vacuum brand – and the addition of the new colourways is another way of making them stand out.

Ever since Dyson re-booted the art of home cleaning with his modernist-inspired and coloured cleaners, the industry has been playing catch up trying to find the next new approach. Dyson has remained faithfully to greys and bold contrasting primaries; Shark wants to take a more discrete and elegant approach.

The Shark PowerDetect Speed also comes in four new colours (Image credit: Shark)

Shark Shark® Powerdetect Speed™ Clean & Empty - Luxe Collection, Sagewood $499.99 SHOP NOW

As previously noted, the PowerDetect UV Reveal is a conventional puck-shaped robot vacuum with the added benefit of a UV light detection system to clean up the kind of messes that might otherwise go unnoticed (dried spills, whether from people or pets, for example).

The new colours include Espresso, Deep Harbour, Ivory and the online-only Evergreen, which could go some way to cloaking the intrusion of a docking station in the corner of a room.

Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal from the Luxe Collection (Image credit: Shark)

It’s joined by the cordless PowerDetect Speed, weighing in at just seven pounds (3.17kg). Like its robot sibling, it comes with a self-emptying dock, while onboard sensors adjust automatically to different floor types. Run time is optimistically cited as up to an hour before it’ll need a charge.

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Shark PowerDetect Speed Cordless Vacuum (Image credit: Shark)

Unlike a robot dock which has to be out in the open (until the robots can open doors), most people keep their vacuum out of sight. That hasn’t stopped Shark from offering the PowerDetect Speed in Walnut, Oatstone, Harbor Slate and Sagewood finishes, with the latter being an online exclusive.

Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal in Oatstone (Image credit: Shark)

The Luxe Collection is accompanied by a spot of self-conducted research that seems to indicate that ‘millennial grey’ is on the way out in over half of American households. Slightly more consumers told Shark that appliance colour matters when it comes to shaping the feel of a home. As a result, you can expect more polychromatic options across other domestic devices in the months to come.

Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal 2-In-1 Vac & Mop, from $1,299.00, Shark PowerDetect Speed Cordless Vacuum Clean & Empty System, from $499.99, SharkNinja.com