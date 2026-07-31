Change your stripes with Dior’s art deco tableware
Dior Maison's new ‘Godron’ collection reimagines a classic decorative motif to celebrate the elegant geometry of art deco style
Fans, feathers, chevrons and palm fronds – there is no shortage of motifs to choose from in the glamorous, geometric universe of art deco, a movement born just over a century ago, at Paris’ 1925 Exposition Internationale. But for Cordelia de Castellane, artistic director of Dior Maison, inspiration came from an equally bountiful source: the great archive of the French maison, which holds thousands of items spanning from 1947 to the present day.
Her find was the ‘Godron’ motif, a simple but effective design combining rows of rounded elements to create a fluted decoration. The first Dior Maison objects adorned with the Godron date back to 1974, with the motif particularly widespread in the brand's 1980s and 1990s collections.
Reinterpreted for a new tableware collection, its thin blue stripes, punctuated by rounded hatched rectangles in white, navy and gold, now run along a series of Limoges porcelain pieces ranging from egg cups to oval platters.
The blue stripes are used in a variety of ways throughout the collection, which is designed for both everyday use and grand occasions. They form what looks like tiny stepped pyramids – a classic art deco trope inspired by ancient Mesoamerican structures – on decorative plates and trays; swirl into concentric circles on tea cup saucers; wrap around a butter dish like a hat band; and create an elegant train track circuit on a relish dish.
The collection also extends to trays, vases, frames and trinket dishes, and a matching selection of linens, beachwear and bathrobes, for a truly luxurious art deco experience. The towels, on which a line of Godron crosses an elegant blue frame, are a particular highlight, while the placemat and napkin set would look equally at home on a seaside terrace or a Parisian restaurant.
The ‘Godron’ collection can be paired with de Castellane’s first furniture collection for Dior Maison, Dior Greenhouse. Also just launched, the latter’s clover-shaped rattan pieces are inspired by the winter garden of Christian Dior's childhood home in Granville.
Godron collection, from £95, dior.com
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Léa Teuscher is a Sub-Editor at Wallpaper*. A former travel writer and production editor, she joined the magazine over a decade ago, and has been sprucing up copy and attempting to write clever headlines ever since. Having spent her childhood hopping between continents and cultures, she’s a fan of all things travel, art and architecture. She has written three Wallpaper* City Guides on Geneva, Strasbourg and Basel.