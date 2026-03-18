Elevate your everyday moments with ‘Prea’, a new collection from Mexican contemporary furniture brand Dórica. The collection was conceived by designer and brand founder Sebastián Ángeles, who wanted to focus on the beauty of daily rituals and how to enhance the experience.

Discover 'Prea', objects designed for intentional living

Ángeles focused on how to create a conscious relationship with the domestic environment with objects that balance form and function. ‘Prea’ consists of eight pieces, including candleholders, trays, containers, egg baskets and vessels, each crafted in stoneware and available in five colours: Forest Green, Wine Red, Butter Yellow, Electric Blue, and Peach.

The underlying theme is simplicity, as Ángeles wanted each piece to integrate easily into any space, in keeping with the brand’s minimalistic and contemporary aesthetic.

Ángeles founded Dórica as a project back in 2016, and it blossomed into one of Mexico’s most notable furniture brands. Each piece is designed and manufactured in Mexico, with a focus on the beauty of wood – adding contemporary lines and a minimalist touch.

The designer didn’t want the objects of his new collection to define a room, but instead to accompany a daily ritual, bringing small joy to the lighting of a candle or the cracking an egg.

Ángeles chose the name ‘Prea’ as a personal way to name ‘the everyday ritual’ – one which users should take a moment to savour and enjoy.

The collection is priced from MXN $599 to $1699 at dorica.com.mx

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