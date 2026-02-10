As the Chinese New Year approaches, design is going equine. The horse, the animal of this year’s zodiac – and the values it embodies, from vitality and independence to creative momentum – has emerged as a defining symbol.

Embracing this spirit of movement and freedom, Italian furniture and design brand Giorgetti offers a charming interpretation of equine inspiration. Nuvola is a collection of horse-themed objects and furnishings designed and developed by artistic director Giancarlo Bosio, defined by the brand's signature artisanal precision.

The inspiration behind the accessories can be traced back to a 2022 exhibition at Beijing’s historic Summer Palace, where the famed bronze heads of the Chinese zodiac animals were displayed. Among them, the horse’s head – poised between art and cultural identity – stood out as a powerful image of strength and imagination. Seeking to echo this spirit, Bosio imagined Nuvola’s central motif: the Dreaming Horse.

This vision takes shape in three leather objects, each crafted with meticulous workmanship. The first is a small, versatile accessory, designed to be attached to a handbag, used as a keychain or displayed as a decorative ornament. The collection also includes a valet tray, conceived as a ritual object that receives what is set aside at the end of the day, and a vase holder, complete with a glass vase.

As Bosio explains, the Dreaming Horse ‘is not a horse thrown into the race to escape, but rather a horse that dreams, that creates inner worlds. Each piece is a fragment of this dream, a trace of that inner horse riding through a space where Giorgetti icons coexist, reinterpreted in a festive and symbolic vision.’

These are gifts in which aesthetics and function converge and where craftsmanship adopts meaning – resonating with the spirit of renewal, reflection and the welcoming of new energies ushered in by the Chinese New Year.