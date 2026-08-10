The perennial problem of the urban space premium is given another solution via this new house from OGA. The Cottage Annexe is an infill project that makes canny use of a tough site in North London's Stroud Green Conservation Area. Bracketed by grand Victorian terraced houses, the site was previously occupied by a modest two-storey cottage and a scattering of one-storey outbuildings, considered all but undevelopable due to its location and scale.

The new house has two courtyards (Image credit: Veerle Evens)

Enter OGA, an architecture and interior design firm founded by Oliver Grimshaw. Based in Berlin, the studio works in the UK and on the continent, combining new build with renovations that span all periods of architectural history.

The view from the main living space into the central courtyard (Image credit: Veerle Evens)

In Finsbury Park, the challenges were obvious. ‘The site had defeated previous attempts at development - a land-locked urban fragment with a contentious planning history and little obvious potential,’ the architects say, ‘The plot sat squeezed between established residential terraces, its awkward geometry and sensitive heritage context making it one of the more challenging infill sites in the area.’

The project involved the refurbishment of the traditional cottage on the left (Image credit: Veerle Evens)

OGA’s solution was to incorporate the bulk of the site into the built envelope, so the refurbished two-storey structure sits alongside a flowing, single storey living space interspersed with two new courtyards. In this way, the Victorian streetscape is barely impacted, whilst carefully interweaving the new structure along the boundary of existing back gardens.

A new entrance vestibule links the two structures (Image credit: Veerle Evens)

From the street, the existing cottage now appears to be flanked by a robustly rebuilt garden wall; this is the new annexe, a single storey structure with a generous vestibule linked the old and the new alongside an open plan kitchen, dining and sitting area – here you’ll find the signature circular window looking back to the main courtyard. The new living space is flanked by courtyards north and south, with a guest bedroom/study tucked away behind the new boundary wall.

The circular window looks out into the central courtyard (Image credit: Veerle Evens)

Privacy and space are the key objectives, with materials mirroring existing structures and helping conceal the mass and scope of the building within. The courtyards bring light into the south-facing site without encroaching or overlooking the surrounding houses. The refurbished cottage now contains a bedroom, bathroom and snug area on the ground floor and the primary suite upstairs.

The new kitchen has mid-century inspired joinery and detailing (Image credit: Veerle Evens)

As well as zinc clad walls, OGA have used London stock brick for its warmth, variety and harmony with its surroundings. The courtyards are minimal, with traditional cobblestones, moss and Japanese Acer to create a minimalist outdoor sanctuary. Inside, bespoke cabinetry, subtly changing levels and exposed ceiling beams create a mid-century feel in line with the client’s tastes.

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‘For all its privacy, the house never feels closed off - light moves through it freely, and the gardens feel ever-present, a quality made all the more remarkable given the constraints of the site,’ say the architects. The new structure only serves to enhance the neighbourhood but also create a true private sanctuary that doesn’t impose on its surroundings.

OGArch.co.uk,