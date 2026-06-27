This project defies easy categorisation – it’s not quite a renovation, not quite a new construction, but something in between. Prague-based practice Facha Architekti has inserted a compact contemporary dwelling into the body of an old agricultural barn: structurally independent and entirely self-contained. ‘Box in a Barn’, as the project is aptly named, serves as a retreat for a client whose family works the surrounding farmstead.

(Image credit: Peter Fabo)

(Image credit: Peter Fabo)

Early conversations explored renovating the farmstead's existing residential wing, but the brief gradually evolved toward something much more interesting, with the goal of leaving the host structure completely unaltered: a new living unit placed inside the barn itself.

(Image credit: Peter Fabo)

What makes the outcome so arresting is the refusal to soften the relationship between box and barn. No attempt has been made to modernise the surrounding structure, nor to make the new volume defer to it. The new insertion is unmistakably contemporary – a simple timber box clad in black asphalt, its form derived from the barn's geometry yet held in deliberate tension with it. The unit sits slightly elevated above the original floor, which continues uninterrupted beneath. At its threshold, a concrete plane flows inward from the courtyard, dissolving the boundary between interior, open barn and the garden of old apple trees beyond.

(Image credit: Peter Fabo)

(Image credit: Peter Fabo)

Inside, the approach is deliberately understated. Birch plywood dominates – its warmth and grain providing texture without ornament. A single built-in block of black-dyed MDF consolidates the kitchen, bathroom and storage into one element, keeping the remainder of the plan open and unencumbered.

Though conceived for seasonal use, underfloor heating and insulation make year-round occupation totally viable. The barn itself functions as a passive climatic buffer, moderating both summer heat and winter cold for the volume within.

(Image credit: Peter Fabo)

Architecture is full of renovations and replacements. Moments of genuine adaptation are far harder to find. 'Box in the Barn' is simple in its premise – and wonderfully clever in the execution of that premise.

(Image credit: Peter Fabo)

(Image credit: Peter Fabo)

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