Is Funner the next cult haircare brand?

‘Funner came about as more of an art project,’ says Jonah Kaner, one of a trio of founders of a new haircare brand which launches this month with a 21-product routine. ‘Beauty has always felt emotional and expressive to me. But hair care specifically had started to feel a little cold and clinical – of course performance matters deeply, and the products have to work, but I felt there was room to bring back more feeling, more artistry, more curiosity.’

Cue Jonah, who is the son of Oribe founder Daniel Kaner (his father also serves as a co-founder of Funner, alongside his mother, make-up artist and entrepreneur Sonia Kashuk), draft cult agency M/M (Paris) and acclaimed British photographer Jamie Hawkesworth as collaborators on the project. The former has created the unique packaging – featuring undulating bottles, scalloped edges and expressive motifs – as well as the colourful circular branding, while Hawkesworth has shot an accompanying campaign.

A stack of shampoos from Funner, which are designed for different hair types (Image credit: Funner)

‘Working with M/M Paris was foundational to Funner,’ says Jonah. ‘From the beginning, the ambition was not just to create packaging around formulas, but to build a graphic language that could carry the entire brand. I wanted the products to feel like objects with personality: something you would notice in a salon, want to pick up, and remember afterwards.’

The name itself was dreamt up by Daniel Kaner, capturing what Jonah sees as the essence of the brand: ‘[something] a little imperfect, a little unexpected, and immediately emotional. It is not about fun in a childish way. It is about the feeling of possibility: trying something new, seeing yourself differently, leaving the salon with a little more confidence than when you walked in. Hair can be serious because it is so tied to identity, but it should also be playful.’

A still from the first Funner campaign, shot by Jamie Hawkesworth (Image credit: Jamie Hawkesworth)

But Jonah is also insistent that these products aren’t just about their outward aesthetics: each of the 21 products – a ‘full wardrobe for hair,’ as he describes – has been meticulously developed alongside stylists, and draws on ‘real-world salon experience’ (alongside a launch on the brand’s website and selected retailers, Funner has also debuted at a series of international salons). Formulas are sulfate-, paraben-, and silicone-free, covering a range of concerns, from colour protection to scalp care and hair longevity.

‘A salon product must perform under pressure. It has to work across different hair types, textures, services, and styling needs – and it has to earn trust quickly,’ he says. ‘For Funner, that meant developing products that support the health and longevity of the hair while also giving stylists creative flexibility. The science is there to strengthen the foundation: shine, softness, resilience, manageability, and protection. But the products also had to feel beautiful to use.’

Users are encouraged to create their own routine from the products, which feature those for both specific and universal concerns (Image credit: Funner)

The extensive product offering, says Jonah, was designed for both professional and at-home consumers to be able to create a routine that fits with their hair type and needs. As such, some are universal – like ‘Fixer’, a high-potency daily serum designed for all hair types, or ‘Handshake’, a handwash which removes product build-up from the hands – to those which address more specific concerns, like ‘Better Butter’, a one-stop curl texturiser, or ‘Humidity Shield’, which provides a ‘weather-proof shield’ to keep hair smooth and shiny.

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‘The goal was to give people products that feel intuitive and flexible and to make confidence feel effortless,’ says Jonah. ‘You can keep the routine very simple, or you can layer depending on the hair type, texture, and desired result. The foundation is always healthy, expressive hair that feels ready for whatever you want to do next.’

One of the standout products is a new curl texturiser, Better Butter (Image credit: Jamie Hawkesworth)

As for what’s next for Funner, Jonah sees it as a project in constant evolution. ‘I see Funner as a world, not just a product line. Hair care is the starting point, but the brand was never meant to feel limited in scope,’ he says. ‘Over time, I want Funner to keep collaborating with artists, stylists, photographers, and creative people who can expand the way we think about hair and beauty. Ultimately, Funner should evolve the way hair does: constantly changing, deeply personal, and always open to transformation.’

Funner is available from shopfunner.com, as well as selected stores and salons worldwide.