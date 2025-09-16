Legendary hairstylist Guido Palau launches shampoo and conditioner with Zara

Guido Palau ’s new hair products for Zara prove that even two of the most rudimentary and common beauty products – shampoo and conditioner – can be improved. It comes as no surprise that this upgrade would be by Palau, the hairstylist who rose to fame in the 1990s by styling the supermodels in George Michael’s ‘Freedom!’ music video; working alongside photographer David Sims on images that shaped grunge style; and being the go-to stylist for Alexander McQueen, Muccia Prada, and many others.

This new collaboration marks Palau’s third collection for Zara, the Spanish megabrand known for retailing affordable clothes that can pass as higher-end. The same principle applies to its haircare, which rivals even some of the most premium brands when it comes to results (hair is softer after just one use), scent (unsurprising, considering it was developed by a renowned French nose), and packaging (bold designs that draw inspiration from the Memphis Group ).

Zara Haircare curl conditioner, curl shampoo and curl hair mask, £11.99 each, available here (Image credit: Zara)

The line is designed to meet the needs of four different hair types – fine, medium, thick, and curly – with a shampoo and conditioner designed for each, as well as a universal hydrating hair mask formulated for all hair types, and another specially formulated for curly hair. For Palau, formulating the line to address hair texture rather than hair issue, such as dryness or colour-treatment, was a straightforward way to keep the line ‘simple but inclusive’.

For fine hair, which has a tendency to get more oily, Zara and Palau have developed a shampoo and conditioner that cleanses without weighing hair down with too much moisture. Medium hair types will benefit from a shampoo and conditioner designed to enhance natural shine with a lightweight, hydrating formula. The thick-hair formulation, on the other hand, delivers a heavy dose of hydration designed to soften hair, reduce frizz and make it easier to manage.

The curly-hair products also address dryness, with a formulation designed to enhance the natural curl pattern and improve elasticity. Those who need an extra dose of moisture can use one of the masks, which can be left in the hair for a few minutes before washing, or slept in overnight for a more intensive treatment.

Zara Haircare fine shampoo and fine conditioner, £11.99 each, available here (Image credit: Zara)

Like the other products Palau has designed for Zara , the haircare comes in colourful, display-worthy bottles, and, once used, leaves behind a lingering scent exclusively designed by French perfumer Jérôme Epinette, the nose behind Byredo’s Bal d'Afrique , Regime de Fleur and Chloe Sevingey’s Little Flower , and all the Victoria Beckham scents, among many others.

For Palau, haircare is the basis of good styling. ‘I've noticed backstage that the preparation and styling of hair is achieved well if the hair is prepped well,’ he says. ‘Models often use a generic "hotel shampoo" when travelling that doesn't fully cleanse or condition well enough, so the finish is more difficult, or I have to use multiple products to achieve a certain look. Using a good-formula shampoo and conditioner is a must.’

Working with Zara has given Palau the chance to create the products he always wanted to have backstage and, best of all, has allowed him to share them with the public at an accessible price point. He says, ‘the best part of working with Zara is that we can develop these products to be as high-end and affordable as possible so everyone can have great hair’.

