Ludovic de Saint Sernin launches a beauty and fashion collection with Zara
The Paris-based designer unveils a collection inspired by New York City subcultures
Ludovic de Saint Sernin’s designs have often drawn inspiration from New York culture: the Robert Mapplethorpe-inflected sexuality of the the 1970s downtown scene; the exuberant glamour of the 1980s; the sleek sexiness of the 90s and the laid-back cool of the early 00s – all of these have served as touchpoints for de Saint Sernin over the eight years he's spent working on his brand, and all of them are evident in his new collection for Zara.
Composed of womenswear, menswear, accessories and beauty, the Ludovic de Saint Sernin x Zara collection sees the Paris-based designer bring his luxury brand to a wider audience for the first time.
The beauty component is an extensive range of makeup and skincare that equals the impressive quality of the Zara haircare designed by Guido Palau. A moisturiser and skincare tools are designed to create a healthy base for the makeup, which includes a dual-wand mascara, a lightweight but high-coverage foundation, and hydrating lip gloss, for a solid base that can be amplified with metallic colour sticks for eyes and lips. It is a toolkit for a fresh-faced look, one that complements the slinky glamour of the collection’s fashion.
The Ludovic de Saint Sernin x Zara fashion
As a designer, de Saint Sernin is best known for his sensual, gender-fluid designs that often feature lace-up and metal eyelet details. For the Zara collection, de Saint Sernin wanted to retain those foundational elements with looks that were sexy but still easy to wear. The designs are intended to easily transition from day to night, and could look equally at home uptown or downtown, on a subway or in a limousine. The brand’s signature metal eyelets are reimagined as polished chrome studs that embellish everything from leather trench coats to minidresses, stacked belts and gloves. While party-ready halterneck tops, mini skirts and body-hugging gowns come in a lightweight metal mesh material. Both the menswear and womenswear features an array of leather and denim pants and jackets that can be paired with the collection’s fuzzy coats or tank tops made with glittering thread.
For de Saint Sernin, who used to shop at Zara growing up, the collaboration is a dream come true ‘What we’ve created together is my idea of the perfect wardrobe: pieces crafted with incredible quality that I want to wear, that I want my friends to wear, that I want everyone to wear,’ he says. ‘The most incredible aspect of working on this collection was knowing how universal it would be. Thanks to Zara, people across the world will have the chance to access the Ludovic de Saint Sernin universe.’
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Mary Cleary is a writer based in London and New York. Previously beauty & grooming editor at Wallpaper*, she is now a contributing editor, alongside writing for various publications on all aspects of culture.
-
Inez & Vinoodh unveil romantic new photography series in Paris
A series of portraits of couple Charles Matadin and Natalie Brumley, created using an iPhone in Marfa, Texas, goes on show in Paris
-
A Mexican town raises its game with Fernanda Canales’ Border Outlook
Border Outlook, a landmark community centre in northern Mexico designed by Fernanda Canales, goes above and beyond, giving hope to a region divided by the border wall
-
How Ichio Matsuzawa designed the almost-invisible bar defining Art Week Tokyo 2025
During the art fair’s latest instalment, Wallpaper* met the Japanese architect to explore architecture as sensation, not structure
-
Legendary hairstylist Guido Palau launches shampoo and conditioner with Zara
Guido Palau’s new haircare line for Zara features products designed for various hair types
-
Samuel Ross begins a new chapter with Zara: ‘Clothes give you the power to transform’
Samuel Ross gives Wallpaper* an insight into his ‘multi-chapter design dialogue’ with Zara, which begins with a clothing collection