Ludovic de Saint Sernin’s designs have often drawn inspiration from New York culture: the Robert Mapplethorpe-inflected sexuality of the the 1970s downtown scene; the exuberant glamour of the 1980s; the sleek sexiness of the 90s and the laid-back cool of the early 00s – all of these have served as touchpoints for de Saint Sernin over the eight years he's spent working on his brand, and all of them are evident in his new collection for Zara.

Ameila Gray in campaign for Ludovic de Saint Sernin x Zara (Image credit: Ludovic de Saint Sernin x Zara)

Composed of womenswear, menswear, accessories and beauty, the Ludovic de Saint Sernin x Zara collection sees the Paris-based designer bring his luxury brand to a wider audience for the first time.

The beauty component is an extensive range of makeup and skincare that equals the impressive quality of the Zara haircare designed by Guido Palau. A moisturiser and skincare tools are designed to create a healthy base for the makeup, which includes a dual-wand mascara, a lightweight but high-coverage foundation, and hydrating lip gloss, for a solid base that can be amplified with metallic colour sticks for eyes and lips. It is a toolkit for a fresh-faced look, one that complements the slinky glamour of the collection’s fashion.

(Image credit: Ludovic de Saint Sernin x Zara)

The Ludovic de Saint Sernin x Zara fashion

As a designer, de Saint Sernin is best known for his sensual, gender-fluid designs that often feature lace-up and metal eyelet details. For the Zara collection, de Saint Sernin wanted to retain those foundational elements with looks that were sexy but still easy to wear. The designs are intended to easily transition from day to night, and could look equally at home uptown or downtown, on a subway or in a limousine. The brand’s signature metal eyelets are reimagined as polished chrome studs that embellish everything from leather trench coats to minidresses, stacked belts and gloves. While party-ready halterneck tops, mini skirts and body-hugging gowns come in a lightweight metal mesh material. Both the menswear and womenswear features an array of leather and denim pants and jackets that can be paired with the collection’s fuzzy coats or tank tops made with glittering thread.

(Image credit: Ludovic de Saint Sernin x Zara)

For de Saint Sernin, who used to shop at Zara growing up, the collaboration is a dream come true ‘What we’ve created together is my idea of the perfect wardrobe: pieces crafted with incredible quality that I want to wear, that I want my friends to wear, that I want everyone to wear,’ he says. ‘The most incredible aspect of working on this collection was knowing how universal it would be. Thanks to Zara, people across the world will have the chance to access the Ludovic de Saint Sernin universe.’

zara.com