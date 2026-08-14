In the dog-eat-dog world of hypercar one-upmanship, standing still is not an option. If you’re a luxury auto manufacturer worth its salt, however many ultra-limited-edition cars you make will never be enough to sate the collectors, speculators and extrovert owners who are always wanting a little bit more.

The Aston Martin Valen awaits unveiling at the Gaydon design studio (Image credit: Aston Martin)

The trick is to maintain a level of demand through limited editions and the occasional one-off, ramp up the levels of customisation options so that no two cars could ever conceivably be the same, ensuring that design, desirability and investment potential are all neatly wrapped up within a single package.

Aston Martin Valen (Image credit: Aston Martin)

Welcome to the Aston Martin Valen, the latest exercise in expansive automotive design from the Warwickshire-based luxury sports car manufacturer. Wallpaper* had a guided walkaround of the new car barely 24 hours before it left for the States where it is currently gracing the well-manicured lawns at Monterey Car Week for its global debut.

Aston Martin Valen (Image credit: Aston Martin)

What can we say about the Valen that these images don’t immediately convey? Under that long, long bonnet is Aston Martin’s 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 engine, now tweaked to deliver 850PS, making it not just the most powerful front-engined Aston Martin ever built, but the most powerful front-engined production car in the world.

Aston Martin Valen (Image credit: Aston Martin)

Keen Aston watchers will detect the silhouette of the Aston Martin Vanquish beneath the dazzle-pattern style multi-hued carbon fibre paintwork, but the Valen’s combination of less weight and more power means a 0-60 mph time of 3.0 seconds dead and a top speed of 214 mph. The V12 gets a sonorous outlet thanks to a titanium quad exhaust system that gets prominent placement at the rear of the car. It’s said to be 50 per cent louder than the Vanquish, already no shrinking violet.

Aston Martin Valen in Satin Andromeda Red (Image credit: Aston Martin)

All this is the work of AM’s Q by Aston Martin service, working hand in hand with Special Vehicle Operations, a newly established division that takes the bespoke skills of Q and integrates them more closely with the company’s design team. SVO is headed up by MD Alex Long, who has been tasked with taking more risk and being more outré in its approach. The Valen follows on from previous specials, including the Aston Martin Valor from 2023, the Aston Martin Valiant and the one-off Aston Martin Victor from 2020, arguably the car that kick-started the current run of bespoke V12s.

Aston Martin Valen in Satin Andromeda Red (Image credit: Aston Martin)

According to Long, the Valen is ‘much more than coachwork. Our clients are very well versed in what’s under the hood across all supercars’. Nevertheless, the visual changes are also way more than cosmetic, with every single panel, light, brightwork and aero being unique to Valen. The aim, says Long, is to create a car that continues Aston Martin’s ‘long and illustrious line of special vehicles that can take their place at concours events for years to come’.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As the first special developed on the new Vanquish platform, Aston’s engineering team have dug deep to find more performance. Not only has the V12 been uprated, but the Valen is also newly revised hardware and software calibration to the steering, suspension and braking systems. ‘It’s about giving something really raw back to the customers,’ says Long, ‘every component and touch point of this car has been looked over.’

Aston Martin Valen (Image credit: Aston Martin)

Aston Martin Valen (Image credit: Aston Martin)

The weight saving comes not just from the carbon fibre bodywork, titanium exhaust, magnesium wheels and optional aluminium lightweight pack, but from a commitment to new manufacturing processes in the interior. This includes 3D-printed metal elements, especially in the centre console.

The Valen's centre console is 3D-printed metal (Image credit: Aston Martin)

The Vanquish platform offered up a dream starting point for the design team, with perfect balance and proportions. ‘As this is a special project, we can truly push the design,’ Long says, pointing to a swathe of mood boards in the studio, festooned with words and catchphrases like ‘ruthless’, ‘anti-hero’, ‘ominous’ and ‘diamond in the rough’ that all presumably tap into the mindset of the 150 potential Valen owners.

Aston Martin Valen cabin (Image credit: Aston Martin)

Visually, the Valen majors on drama, from the ultra-slim headlights sitting above a crate-like carbon diffuser to the two upper and two lower tailpipes at the rear. In between, there’s a dynamic and dramatic flow of forms – enhanced here by the special Satin Andromeda Red paintwork – with the absence of a rear window allowing for a dramatic cascade down to the fixed spoiler. The treatment here is almost like a mid-engined car, although beneath that expanse of rear deck is a generous luggage compartment (fitted luggage is an optional extra, naturally).

The rear treatment is more akin to a mid-engined car (Image credit: Aston Martin)

‘Valen gave us the opportunity to explore and express more extreme emotions through a new form language and surface treatment,’ Aston Martin’s EVP and chief creative officer Marek Reichman acknowledges. ‘It’s a significant departure from what has gone before; sharply sculpted lines to reflect the aggressive dynamics, an attacking stance that emphasises the front-engine rear-drive layout and a bespoke interior design that creates a more sporting cockpit environment.’

Aston Martin Valen dashboard (Image credit: Aston Martin)

The interior is where customers can get even wilder, with five different material splits, new upholstery quilting and stitching, the 3D-printed elements and anodised switchgear all coming together to create a whole that’s reminiscent of high-end technical sportswear or sporting equipment. ‘We pushed the character to be more experimental and extreme,’ admits Adam MacKerron, the interior team lead on the project.

Valen represents a strengthening of Aston Martin’s special vehicle strategy. The core cars will continue as before, but SVO machines are destined to a life shuttling between the auction block, the concours lawn and the air-conditioned garage, brand ambassadors that (hopefully) double up as rock-solid investments.

Aston Martin Valen (Image credit: Aston Martin)

The name ‘Valen’ comes from the Latin valens – ‘strong’. Prospective customers are hoping for strong residuals to go with that bold look. Just 150 examples of the Valen will be built, with first customer deliveries scheduled for Q2 2027 and the rest of the run built out into mid-2028. The price? A seven-figure sum will be required.

Aston Martin Valen (Image credit: Aston Martin)

Aston Martin Valen, price tbc, Configurator.AstonMartin.com, @AstonMartin