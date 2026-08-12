Luxurious minimalism for four: a first look inside the upcoming Jaguar Type 01
As the Jaguar Type 01 inches towards its full reveal, the company has opened the doors of the big electric GT to showcase the interior architecture for the first time
As one of the auto industry’s longest-ever teaser campaigns finally draws to a close, Jaguar has eked out a few more column inches by releasing four images of the interior architecture of the upcoming Type 01.
These images are the first sight of the official production-ready interior, ahead of the car’s unveiling in New York in early October 2026. Closely hewing to the architectural language of the Type 00 Concept, the car will be a strict four-seater in this particular configuration, thanks to the retention of the central spine feature.
Whilst the concept dipped into materials like travertine, there’s no stone to be found, only a palette that ‘reflects the enduring beauty’ of the missing masonry, and a brass-inspired finish on the spine. It certainly makes for a strong statement, with a minimal approach that exudes 1990s-era residential and retail minimalism, think back to the heyday of Pawson and Silvestrin, with long, unbroken lines and large areas of massing.
According to Thomas Holden, chief interior designer at Jaguar, the Type 01’s interior is directly inspired by the exterior forms. ‘In contrast to the horizontal interior design norm, we emphasise its dramatic longitudinal nature through the central spine – an architectural statement that creates four individual spaces,’ Holden explains. ‘With authentic materials, technology on demand and reductive flowing surfaces, Type 01 presents unmistakable drama and theatre that will define the modern luxury automotive interior of the future.’
The instrumentation itself is yet to be revealed, although a wide-angle screen is visible behind the two-tone steering wheel. In the centre console, controls have been minimised with just a slender smartphone-sized touch screen providing the main interface. The rear-view mirror, also a digital display, is located at the base of the windscreen, rather than in the conventional spot.
A glass roof stretches the length of the cabin, with the console bisecting the front and rear seats; additional functions, such as concealed storage, are out of sight for now. The new Jaguar leaper logo – released right at the start of the whole process back in December 2024 – can be found on the door.
‘Jaguar Type 01 is the first production car to follow our new creative philosophy. Unmistakable from every angle, the interior is no different,’ says Jaguar’s MD Rawdon Glover. ‘With Type 01, we wanted every journey to be an occasion, from how it drives to how it looks and how it makes you feel. With a confidence-inspiring GT driving position, clean and sophisticated technology and dramatic styling, Type 01 has an interior like no other.’
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A camouflaged version of the car was seen winter testing earlier this year, and a wrapped Type 01 also made its dynamic debut at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed.
This week, the finished production model will be seen on American shores for the first time, albeit still swathed in disguise, at Monterey Car Week, alongside a celebration of Jaguars old and new at the Pebble Beach Concours.
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House, and co-edits the long-running things magazine weblog.