The Bentley Continental GT S retains its title as the ultimate long-distance machine

One of the most fabled of all vintage Bentleys was the ‘Blue Train Car’, a Herculean battle between automobile and steam train initiated in 1930 by Bentley chairman Woolf Barnato, and his secretary, Dale Bourne, racing Le Train Bleu, the Calais-Mediterranée Express, on its return journey back to the channel coast. It’s an oft-told tale in Bentley circles, even though the actual Speed Six model that did the run was usurped for many decades by the better-looking and more appropriately dynamic Gurney Nutting coupé (a car that went on to inspire Bentley’s EXP 15 concept).

Bentley Continental GT S (Image credit: Bentley Motors)

We’re re-hashing this story not to harp on about the past, but to make the case for the modern Bentley as an equivalent to transcontinental luxury train travel. Barnato and Bourne probably didn’t have the same creature comfort as the train passengers they raced, but you’d be hard pushed to find any modern train service that’s as plush as the interior of a contemporary Bentley. Throw in a surfeit of power, a super smart hybrid system and one of the best modern auto interiors on the market, and you have an unrivalled mode of transport for two (four, at a push).

Bentley Continental GT S (Image credit: Bentley Motors)

The most recent variant of the Continental is this, the GT S. Superficially, the evergreen Continental appears to come in just two variants, a closed coupé and a cabriolet. In reality, the model is sliced and diced to indulge the whims of a demanding clientele. Choice is the watchword, individualism is the destination and complexity is key. There may only be one power train (a twin-turbo V8), but it's available in various shades of output and is wedded to a body and interior that offer up infinite variety of choice.

Bentley Continental GT S (Image credit: Bentley Motors)

The GT S sits in the mid-range of the Continental line-up, above the ‘base’ model and the softer, more graceful and refined Azure model. Above the S is the performance focused GT Speed and above that the Mulliner version, which includes every conceivable extra before you even get to break out the colour charts.

Bentley Continental GT S (Image credit: Bentley Motors)

As a result, the GT S is one more galaxy of possibilities to lure the modern Bentley buyer. On paper, it sits in the dead centre of the Venn diagram of the GT's ability - sport, luxury, touring, technology. It’s not the most powerful, nor the most luxurious, but in practice, these qualities have been refined and elevated over the years so that only the most self-conscious, spec-obsessed buyer will ever find their car wanting.

The car features the optional Carbon Fibre Styling Specification (Image credit: Bentley Motors)

Chances are, however, that plenty of Bentley owners are just that, hence the depth and breadth of the option sheet and the nudge towards budget-busting options from Bentley’s Mulliner division. If all that wasn’t enough, a new Supersport variant will be along shortly, explicitly designed to temper those egos who don’t feel fulfilled by 671hp.

Bentley Continental GT S in Spark Blue (Image credit: Bentley Motors)

Our press car is resplendent in Spark Blue paintwork (a £19,425 Mulliner option), along with a pricey dose of carbon fibre trim pieces, a carbon fibre exhaust, and the essential rotating dashboard display – cheekily pitched as an essential design element yet still a £5,320 extra. In fact, by the time the checkboxes have been filled, this particular car comes in with £62,130 of optional extras against a list price of £212,500. Deep breath.

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These black painted 22” ten spoke sports wheels are also an optional extra (Image credit: Bentley Motors)

Having expended Orient Express-levels of outlay, are you getting an OE experience? Short of a butler or two, and the requirement to dress for dinner, we’d say yes. The GT S pulls like a train and has all the performance and refinement you’d ever need for long, long distance travel. It utters a throaty roar on cue but can glide in serene silence when more decorum is called for.

Bentley Continental GT S (Image credit: Bentley Motors)

The twin-turbo V8 is backed up by a seamless hybrid system, adding 187bhp of power via a 25.9kWh battery. That’s more than enough for up to 50 miles of EV-only cruising, as well as the electric shove the battery adds to hard acceleration. Bentley’s system – found elsewhere in the VW Group – also allows you to divert kinetic energy back into the battery, either to charge it back up or to hold it at a predetermined level. Electric for cities, V8 for the open road – the perfect compromise.

Bentley Continental GT S (Image credit: Bentley Motors)

All this adds weight to an already mighty car, a shade under 5m long and tipping the scales at 2,459 kg. It’s to Bentley’s credit that the GT has always felt rather more lithe than leaden, thanks to clever active roll control and a four-wheel drive system that parcels up the power and dispatches it to the right corner to achieve uncanny levels of handling and balance.

Bentley Continental GT S (Image credit: Bentley Motors)

This particular example of the GT majors on a more contemporary approach to the interior, with a duo-tone cabin combining Gravity Grey and Klein Blue. It’s not exactly restrained – far, far more classical combinations can be achieved if wood, leather and chrome are your bag.

Switchgear, dash layout and user interface feel a few years off the pace, but very much in a good way given the industry’s recent over-reliance on screens. A Bentley is a tactile experience, regardless of the amount of technology paddling away beneath the smooth surface of the water.

Bentley Continental GT S dashboard (Image credit: Bentley Motors)

Other criticisms? A bit more boot space wouldn’t go amiss for those LV trunks. For longer journeys, the rear seats are best suited to smaller-framed people who can pack light, even though it’s way more generous back there than in an Aston DB12 S. For two people, however, the Continental GT S makes every journey feel like the start of a precious minibreak, such is the sense of occasion, comfort and potential the car exudes.

Rear seats in the Continental GT S (Image credit: Bentley Motors)

Hybridisation has enabled Bentley to retain its heart and soul, amplifying and extending the power, sound and refinement of its cars. The Continental GT has stayed remarkably true to itself over many generations and technological evolutions. Can the company translate these qualities into the upcoming Torcal EV, now only weeks away from reveal?

Bentley Continental GT S (Image credit: Bentley Motors)

Bentley Continental GT S, from £212,500, BentleyMotors.com, @BentleyMotors