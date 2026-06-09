From Le Mans to the mancave, the AMR-C01-R Hypercar Edition is a sleek virtual racer

Curv Racing Simulator have cornered a niche amongst high-end gamers, the types who tend to have the physical equivalents of the supercars parked alongside the sleek curve of their gaming rigs. Now the British company, founded by racing driver Darren Turner, is upping the ante with a sim cabinet based on a very exclusive machine indeed.

AMR-C01-R Hypercar Edition (Image credit: Curv Racing Simulator)

The new AMR-C01-R Hypercar Edition has been developed in collaboration with Aston Martin – with whom Turner has successfully raced over many years – and honours the ultimate machine, the Aston Martin Valkyrie. Not just any Valkyrie, but the race-prepared version that is set to tackle the most famous endurance race of all, the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The two variants of the limited edition AMR-C01-R Hypercar Edition (Image credit: Curv Racing Simulator)

It’s the second year of Aston’s attempt to make a dent on this formidable field, a race it last won outright back in 1959. If you want to run your own version of the race – and semi pro simulators like RFactor 2, Automobilista 2, Assetto Corsa and iRacing are designed to do exactly that – then why not acquire a suitably stylish machine to do it in?

AMR-C01-R Hypercar Edition (Image credit: Curv Racing Simulator)

The Hypercar Edition is available in two finishes inspired by Aston Martin’s current race livery, the ambitiously named Aston Martin Podium Green, with either contrasting yellow or red accents. The #007 car and the #009 are both represented in an edition of just 24 units in total.

The sim features a 49" curved screen (Image credit: Curv Racing Simulator)

The new sim also includes a personalised steering wheel based on those fitted to the actual one used in the Aston Martin Valkyrie, complete with central display and a complex array of toggles and switches for precise control. The main display comes courtesy of a curved 49-inch screen driven by NVIDIA’s RTX graphics card.

The AM Valkyrie LM steering wheel (Image credit: Aston Martin)

Designed in house by Marek Reichman’s studio, the simulator’s monocoque body evokes the dramatic form of the Valkyrie’s racing variant. ‘Valkyrie is one of the most extreme and uncompromising Aston Martins ever created, and that character translates naturally into the Curv Racing Simulator Hypercar Edition,’ Reichman says, ‘It was influenced directly by the Le Mans race cars, while retaining the sculptural form and proportion that sit at the heart of Aston Martin design.

The Aston Martin Valkyrie LM (Image credit: Aston Martin)

Turner – a three-time Le Mans class winner – has been developing the Curv for several years, bringing all his track and race experience to the carbon fibre-bodied simulator unit. As he explains, ‘when we started developing the Hypercar Edition, the focus was on the driving position, steering feel and racing experience. Those details are what make a simulator believable. We wanted it to feel as close as possible to sitting in the Valkyrie Hypercar.’

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AMR-C01-R Hypercar Edition (Image credit: Curv Racing Simulator)

AMR-C01-R Hypercar Edition, Curv Racing Simulator, £58,750 plus taxes, CurvRS.com, @Curvsimulators