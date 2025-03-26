Curv teams up with a British sports car brand to create the ultimate luxury racing simulator

As opportunities to explore the ever-expanding capabilities of today’s high-tech sports cars become even more few and far between, the idea of distilling those thrilling qualities into a cutting edge but still exclusive video game system starts to make sense. Whilst the masses have to make do with Gran Turismo 7 and Assetto Corsa Competizione on their console or PC, there’s an increasing number of bespoke immersive gaming machines available, some with direct tie-ins to existing manufacturers.

AMR-C01-R from Curv Racing Simulators (Image credit: Matt Howell)

We’ve already written about the world of Curv Racing Simulators, a UK-based company founded by racing driver Darren Turner, a three times Le Mans champion and longstanding factory driver for Aston Martin. This is Curv’s newest model, the AMR-C01-R. Inspired by the driving position and stance of Aston Martin’s already legendary Valkyrie hypercar, the simulator is also an evolution of Curv’s first product, the AMR-C01 from 2020.

AMR-C01-R from Curv Racing Simulators (Image credit: Matt Howell)

Just like a new model of car, the simulator has undergone quite a few upgrades. From a tech point of view, the key improvement is the integration of a Samsung 49” curved display capable of a 240Hz refresh rate with HDR10+ GAMING technology designed to automatically provide the best balance of dark shadows and bright highlights.

AMR-C01-R from Curv Racing Simulators (Image credit: Matt Howell)

Driving this screen is the current flagship Graphics Processing Unit, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090. There’s also an Intel 14th-gen processor, 32GB of memory and 2TB of SSD storage. The rig can output at 240Hz, double the rate of the original, and the monitor has a response time of 1ms (down from 4ms); these seemingly infinitesimal shifts make all the difference in the razor-sharp world of driving racing sims.

AMR-C01-R from Curv Racing Simulators (Image credit: Matt Howell)

The AMR-C01-R houses all this tech inside an all-carbon fibre monocoque case, complete with an Aston Martin Racing grille, albeit a rather narrower one than usual. The improved ergonomics are also paired with better seat adjustment and a new switch panel that provides instant access to the most important non-virtual elements, all finished in a functional race car aesthetic alongside the drilled metal pedals and authentic multi-functional steering wheel.

(Image credit: Matt Howell)

According to Aston Martin’s CCO Marek Reichman, ‘the design itself, like any Aston Martin, will fit into a residence as a sculptural work of art, not just a traditional racing simulator.’ According to Turner, who combines his time driving real tracks with a burgeoning career as an expert in racing sims, the AMR-C01-R is ‘the ultimate racing simulator for those who demand the very best.’

AMR-C01-R from Curv Racing Simulators (Image credit: Matt Howell)

Curv AMR-C01-R, from £58,750 plus tax, limited to 50 units, Curvrs.com, @CurvSimulators, AstonMartin.com