Curv teams up with a British sports car brand to create the ultimate luxury racing simulator
The new AMR-C01-R from Curv Racing Simulators splices Aston Martin aesthetics with a cutting edge technical specification
As opportunities to explore the ever-expanding capabilities of today’s high-tech sports cars become even more few and far between, the idea of distilling those thrilling qualities into a cutting edge but still exclusive video game system starts to make sense. Whilst the masses have to make do with Gran Turismo 7 and Assetto Corsa Competizione on their console or PC, there’s an increasing number of bespoke immersive gaming machines available, some with direct tie-ins to existing manufacturers.
We’ve already written about the world of Curv Racing Simulators, a UK-based company founded by racing driver Darren Turner, a three times Le Mans champion and longstanding factory driver for Aston Martin. This is Curv’s newest model, the AMR-C01-R. Inspired by the driving position and stance of Aston Martin’s already legendary Valkyrie hypercar, the simulator is also an evolution of Curv’s first product, the AMR-C01 from 2020.
Just like a new model of car, the simulator has undergone quite a few upgrades. From a tech point of view, the key improvement is the integration of a Samsung 49” curved display capable of a 240Hz refresh rate with HDR10+ GAMING technology designed to automatically provide the best balance of dark shadows and bright highlights.
Driving this screen is the current flagship Graphics Processing Unit, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090. There’s also an Intel 14th-gen processor, 32GB of memory and 2TB of SSD storage. The rig can output at 240Hz, double the rate of the original, and the monitor has a response time of 1ms (down from 4ms); these seemingly infinitesimal shifts make all the difference in the razor-sharp world of driving racing sims.
The AMR-C01-R houses all this tech inside an all-carbon fibre monocoque case, complete with an Aston Martin Racing grille, albeit a rather narrower one than usual. The improved ergonomics are also paired with better seat adjustment and a new switch panel that provides instant access to the most important non-virtual elements, all finished in a functional race car aesthetic alongside the drilled metal pedals and authentic multi-functional steering wheel.
According to Aston Martin’s CCO Marek Reichman, ‘the design itself, like any Aston Martin, will fit into a residence as a sculptural work of art, not just a traditional racing simulator.’ According to Turner, who combines his time driving real tracks with a burgeoning career as an expert in racing sims, the AMR-C01-R is ‘the ultimate racing simulator for those who demand the very best.’
Curv AMR-C01-R, from £58,750 plus tax, limited to 50 units, Curvrs.com, @CurvSimulators, AstonMartin.com
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
